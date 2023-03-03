U.S. stocks mixed as Salesforce lifts Dow, Treasury slide continues

U.S. stocks were mixed Thursday, with the Dow leading and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq tumbling as rates continued their recent rise and results from Salesforce (CRM) lifted the Dow. Near 12:10 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 was off 0.2 per cent while the Nasdaq was down closer to 0.5 per cent.

The Dow, in contrast, was up about 0.3 per cent, with Salesforce’s 11 per cent rally accounting for more than all of the Dow’s gain. Rates remained a key focus for investors, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note standing north of four per cent after hitting this level on Wednesday for the first time since November.

The rise in yields has come as investors brace for more aggressive action from the Federal Reserve in the coming months as inflation stays elevated and the economy remains strong. On the front end of the Treasury curve, the yield on 2-year notes continued to trade near its highest level since 2007.

The 2-year yield, which stood near 4.8 per cent on Thursday morning, is seen as the best proxy for investor expectations of the Fed’s near-term path for interest rates.

In single-stock moves, shares of Salesforce were up 11 per cent near midday on Thursday as investors cheered the company’s latest quarterly report, which saw the embattled Dow member double down on cost-cutting initiatives and shareholder return plans.

The stock’s opening gap higher was its largest since Aug. 2020, according to data from Bloomberg. In an interview with Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi late Wednesday, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said in reference to the company’s efficiency initiatives: “We have hit the hyper-space button.”

The company announced in its quarterly report an increase in its share repurchase authorization to $20 billion, with COO Brian Millham telling investors on a call, “We’re inspecting every part of our business to find opportunities to drive efficiencies and reduce cost of sales, marketing, and G&A.”

Like this: Like Loading...