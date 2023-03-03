Business

U.S. stocks mixed as Salesforce lifts Dow, Treasury slide continues

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

U.S. stocks were mixed Thursday, with the Dow leading and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq tumbling as rates continued their recent rise and results from Salesforce (CRM) lifted the Dow. Near 12:10 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 was off 0.2 per cent while the Nasdaq was down closer to 0.5 per cent.

The Dow, in contrast, was up about 0.3 per cent, with Salesforce’s 11 per cent rally accounting for more  than all of the Dow’s gain. Rates remained a key focus for investors, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note standing north of four per cent after hitting this level on Wednesday for the first time since November.

The rise in yields has come as investors brace for more aggressive action from the Federal Reserve in the coming months as inflation stays elevated and the economy remains strong. On the front end of the Treasury curve, the yield on 2-year notes continued to trade near its highest level since 2007.

The 2-year yield, which stood near 4.8 per cent on Thursday morning, is seen as the best proxy for investor expectations of the Fed’s near-term path for interest rates.

In single-stock moves, shares of Salesforce were up 11 per cent near midday on Thursday as investors cheered the company’s latest quarterly report, which saw the embattled Dow member double down on cost-cutting initiatives and shareholder return plans.

The stock’s opening gap higher was its largest since Aug. 2020, according to data from Bloomberg. In an interview with Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi late Wednesday, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said in reference to the company’s efficiency initiatives: “We have hit the hyper-space button.”

The company announced in its quarterly report an increase in its share repurchase authorization to $20 billion, with COO Brian Millham telling investors on a call, “We’re inspecting every part of our business to find opportunities to drive efficiencies and reduce cost of sales, marketing, and G&A.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CBN: Extending forbearance for economic recovery

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The recent announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that it had extended forbearance for intervention loans by another 12 months is part of measures by the apex bank to ensure sustainable recovery for the country in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM As COVID-19 crisis unfolded in the first quarter of […]
Business Top Stories

Zenith Bank named ‘Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Zenith Bank Plc has been named the Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria at the World Finance Banking Awards 2021. A statement from the bank said the award, which was announced in the July 2021 edition of the World Finance Magazine, was based on individual banks’ ability to adapt to a continually evolving technological environment while […]
Business

FRSC Lagos command hosts maiden edition of women-in-uniform

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos State Command in partnership with #sisterART Global Visual Arts Community is set to host the maiden edition of Womenin- Uniform in commemoration of 2021 UN International Women’s Day coming up on Monday at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, Lagos State.   This was made known by the Chairman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica