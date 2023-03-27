U.S. stocks pare losses, still lower as bank-related fears percolate

U.S. stocks pared losses in midday trading on Friday as markets cap off a bumpy week following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday and further pressure in the banking sector. The S&P 500 (^GSPC), which fell as much as one per cent in early Friday trading, the most in a week, recovered most losses by mid-afternoon, down just 0.1 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost about 35 points, or 0.1 per cent, as of 12 p.m. ET, while the technology- heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined the most in mid-afternoon trading, falling roughly 0.25 per cent. WTI crude oil (CL=F), which was down three per cent in earlier trading, pared losses by two per cent to trade closer to $69 a barrel, but remained near its lowest level in nearly two years. Brent crude (BZ=F) dipped more than two per cent to just around $75 a barrel.

The pressure in oil comes after Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, told lawmakers on Thursday refilling the country’s Strategic Petro leum Reserve (SPR) may take several years and that it will be “difficult” to utilize the current decline in oil prices. U.S. government bond yields extended losses by mid-afternoon with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield falling about 120 basis points to trade near 3.36 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Fed raised rates by a 25 basis points, bringing the range for the fed funds rate to 4.75 per cent to five per cent, the highest since October 2007, in addition to suggesting its aggressive rate hiking campaign to quell inflation was winding down. “The Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to two per cent over time,” the Fed said in its policy statement, doing away with language for “ongoing rate increases” in interest rates. Stocks ended Thursday’s volatile trading session higher as investors digested the Fed’s latest move. “Powell stuck with the Fed’s narrative that there is still a path toward a soft-landing or returning inflation to target without pushing the economy into a recession,” wrote Ryan Sweet, Chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, in a note on Wednesday. “However, that path has become narrower because of the pressure on the banking system.” On Friday, St. Louis Fed President, James Bullard, raised his 2023 interest rate projection to 5.625 per cent. This would outpace the Fed’s latest “dot plot” projections, which suggest rates will continue to tick higher in 2023, but only slightly, with benchmark interest rates seen peaking at 5.1 per cent this year, on par with the Fed’s previous December projection.

Like this: Like Loading...