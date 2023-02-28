Business

U.S. stocks rally as Wall Street looks to rebound from worst week of 2023

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday as Wall Street looks to rebound from the worst week of the year.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose by 0.4 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.2 per cent. Contracts on the technology- heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) increased by 0.7 per cent during midday trading. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked down to 3.934 per cent Monday.

On the economic data side, new orders for manufactured durable goods in January plunged to 4.5 per cent, the biggest drop since April 2020, the Census Bureau reported. The drop was more pronounced than economist estimates of 4.0 per cent.

“The manufacturing sector will remain under pressure in the months ahead, but the details of January’s report of durable goods orders and shipments suggest factory activity started the year on a better note than the headline figure would suggest,” Lydia Boussour, EY Parthenon Senior Economist, wrote in a statement following the release.

 

Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales climbed 8.1 per cent to 82.5 in January, higher from the projected estimate of 1.0 per cent by Bloomberg economists, according to data the group released on Monday.

 

On a yearly basis, however, pending transactions plunged by nearly 24 per cent.

“The increase in the Pending Home Sales Index confirms that the US housing market has improved, or better put, has somewhat stabilized over the last several months due to lower mortgage interest rates,” Raymond James’ Chief Economist Eugenio Aleman, wrote in statement to Yahoo Finance.

“However, the recent increase in mortgage rates is probably going to inflict some more pain on the US housing market going forward.” Stocks closed out the worst week of 2023 on Friday after the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge showed it unexpectedly accelerated in January and consumer spending jumped.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Citigroup names first female country head for Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Citigroup Inc. has appointed Ireti Samuel-Ogbu as its Nigerian country officer, the first time a woman has been appointed to the lender’s top post after 36 years of operating in Africa’s largest economy. Samuel-Ogbu, who starts on Sept. 1, replaces Akin Dawodu, who was appointed as cluster head for sub-Saharan Africa in November, Citigroup’s Nigerian […]
Business

PMS: Informal sector operators lament scarcity

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

As mop-up operations of contaminated fuel in circulation continues, thereby resulting in scarcity of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, artisans and small business owners in the country’s informal sector are complaining bitterly over their businesses suffering operational challenges due to rising energy cost. This has led members of the organised private sector […]

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

SEC to sustain capital market master plan’s implementation

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The continued implementation of the 10-year Capital Market Master Plan will be one of the major focus of the new management of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the new SEC DG, Lamido Yuguda, has said. Yuguda resumed on Monday July 6 alongside the executive commissioners, Reginald Karawusa, Ibrahim Boyi and Dayo Obisan. The new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica