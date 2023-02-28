U.S. stocks rally as Wall Street looks to rebound from worst week of 2023

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday as Wall Street looks to rebound from the worst week of the year.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose by 0.4 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.2 per cent. Contracts on the technology- heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) increased by 0.7 per cent during midday trading. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked down to 3.934 per cent Monday.

On the economic data side, new orders for manufactured durable goods in January plunged to 4.5 per cent, the biggest drop since April 2020, the Census Bureau reported. The drop was more pronounced than economist estimates of 4.0 per cent.

“The manufacturing sector will remain under pressure in the months ahead, but the details of January’s report of durable goods orders and shipments suggest factory activity started the year on a better note than the headline figure would suggest,” Lydia Boussour, EY Parthenon Senior Economist, wrote in a statement following the release.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales climbed 8.1 per cent to 82.5 in January, higher from the projected estimate of 1.0 per cent by Bloomberg economists, according to data the group released on Monday.

On a yearly basis, however, pending transactions plunged by nearly 24 per cent.

“The increase in the Pending Home Sales Index confirms that the US housing market has improved, or better put, has somewhat stabilized over the last several months due to lower mortgage interest rates,” Raymond James’ Chief Economist Eugenio Aleman, wrote in statement to Yahoo Finance.

“However, the recent increase in mortgage rates is probably going to inflict some more pain on the US housing market going forward.” Stocks closed out the worst week of 2023 on Friday after the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge showed it unexpectedly accelerated in January and consumer spending jumped.

Like this: Like Loading...