U.S. stocks rally, Intel craters, as inflation data cools

U.S. stocks rallied during midday trading on Friday, after slipping earlier at the open, as investors weigh in on fresh economic data including consumer spending data, a closely watched measure by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.5 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.3%.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up by roughly 1.4 per cent during midday trading. Earlier in the session all three indexes had traded higher by about 0.4 per cent. The biggest mover on Friday were shares of Intel (INTC), which fell as much as 10 per cent on Friday after the company’s bleak outlook disappointed. Intel reported a quarterly earnings miss after the close Thursday, adjusted earnings per share coming in at $0.10 against the $0.19 expected by the Street. Revenue totaled $14.04 billion, below estimates for $14.5 billion.

In the first quarter, Intel expects revenues to come in between $10.5-$11.5 billion, with losses totaling $0.80 per share. In delivering these results, CEO Pat Gelsinger cited “economic and market headwinds,” adding the company, “will continue to navigate the short-term challenges while striving to meet our longterm commitments.” Elsewhere in markets, Tesla (TSLA) stock has become hot.

The shares rose above 10 per cent in Friday trading, a session high. The company’s latest earnings has prompted a boost for the shares. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 3.52 per cent from 3.497 per cent on Thursday. The dollar index added 0.28 per cent to $102.12. WTI crude oil was higher by about 1.5% to trade at $82.24 a barrel. U.S. core personal-consumption expenditures price index (PCE), excluding energy and food, rose 0.3 per cent month-overmonth, while the annual rate fell to a one-year low of 4.4 per cent in December from 4.7 per cent the prior month, in line with consensus forecasts.

 

