U.S. stocks rise as GDP beats, more earnings roll in

Posted on

U.S. stocks rose Thursday morning as investors digested the release of gross domestic product data and another round of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) increased by 0.8 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added by 0.3 per cent. Contracts on the technology- heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by roughly 1.5 per cent, led by a more than 10 per cent jump from Tesla (TSLA). The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 3.482 per cent from 3.461 per cent on Wednesday.

The dollar index was little changed. U.S. GDP grew 2.9 per cent annual rate in the final quarter of 2022, above expectations, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE), compromised two-thirds of domestic activity, added 2.1 per cent, a slowdown from the prior quarter of 2.3 per cent. Meanwhile, initial jobless claims fell again to 187,000, the lowest level since April 2022.

Together, the data represented more signs of resilience for the U.S. economy amid worries over a potential recession. Sales of new homes rose 2.3 per cent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 616,000, according to a report Thursday from the Census Bureau. Market moves Thursday came after stocks climbed back from session lows Wednesday, ending the session nearly flat as 12 of the 24 industry groups hit positive territory for the day. Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday afternoon reported earnings after the bell. Its results showed the electric vehicle maker had betterthan- expected profits in the latest quarter, earning $3.7 billion in net income on $24.3 billion in revenue. Tesla announced it would deliver about 1.8 million vehicles this year, which would represent a 37 per cent jump in production. Shares rose 10 per cent Thursday morning.

 

