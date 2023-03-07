U.S. stocks rise to start busy week

U.S. stocks rose Monday during midday trading, kicking off the start of a busy week. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.7 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) increased 0.5 per cent during midday trading. The technology- heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up one per cent. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 3.96 per cent Monday around noon. Crude oil traded higher, with U.S. benchmark WTI up at $80.37 a barrel. The dollar index moved lower trading at $104.20. U.S. stocks gained on Friday to close out a volatile week, while bond yields pulled back from their recent highs.

The three major indexes rose for the week, with the Dow Jones adding 1.7 per cent, the S&P 500 closing 1.9 per cent higher, and the Nasdaq gaining 2.6 per cent. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury settled back below the key four per cent level, and the two-year yield fell to 4.86 per cent Economic data released on Friday showed the services sector grew in February.

This week, Wall Street will be paying close attention to the jobs report out Friday. The February jobs report is expected to show 215,000 new jobs have been added to the economy, according to economist estimates, a slower pace from January’s blowout number of 517,000 job additions. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.4 per cent. Another key point from the report will be wage growth, with a 0.3 per cent month-to-month bump in average hourly earnings anticipated and 4.7 per cent over the last year. Economists at Bank of America, led by Michael Gapen, believe a deceleration from January will be tied largely to weather shifts and a general mean-reverting nature of payrolls. “Typically, when payroll growth records a sizable increase or decrease, we see a reversal in the following month,” the firm noted.

