Business

U.S. stocks rise to start busy week

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

U.S. stocks rose Monday during midday trading, kicking off the start of a busy week. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.7 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) increased 0.5 per cent during midday trading. The technology- heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up one per cent. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 3.96 per cent Monday around noon. Crude oil traded higher, with U.S. benchmark WTI up at $80.37 a barrel. The dollar index moved lower trading at $104.20. U.S. stocks gained on Friday to close out a volatile week, while bond yields pulled back from their recent highs.

The three major indexes rose for the week, with the Dow Jones adding 1.7 per cent, the S&P 500 closing 1.9 per cent higher, and the Nasdaq gaining 2.6 per cent. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury settled back below the key four per cent level, and the two-year yield fell to 4.86 per cent Economic data released on Friday showed the services sector grew in February.

This week, Wall Street will be paying close attention to the jobs report out Friday. The February jobs report is expected to show 215,000 new jobs have been added to the economy, according to economist estimates, a slower pace from January’s blowout number of 517,000 job additions. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.4 per cent. Another key point from the report will be wage growth, with a 0.3 per cent month-to-month bump in average hourly earnings anticipated and 4.7 per cent over the last year. Economists at Bank of America, led by Michael Gapen, believe a deceleration from January will be tied largely to weather shifts and a general mean-reverting nature of payrolls. “Typically, when payroll growth records a sizable increase or decrease, we see a reversal in the following month,” the firm noted.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AfDB to send emergency fertiliser to West Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is looking to source around 500,000 tonnes of fertiliser for west Africa by the end of August as an emergency stopgap to avert food crisis, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, according to a Reuters report.   The move is part of the bank’s announced allocation of […]
Business

Ministry approves firm’s interest in OML 113’s acquisition

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan with agency

ADM Energy, a natural resources investing company, announced it had received ministerial consent from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to complete the transfer of a participating interest of 2.25 per cent in OML 113 from EER (Colobos) Nigeria to the company. Peter Francis, Non-Executive Chairman of ADM Energy, said: ‘’The completion of this deal consolidates […]
Business

Addressing cost issues in 5G

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Nigeria is on the verge of deploying 5G as the government has given the telecoms regulator the go-ahead for the implementation of the policy. Many stakeholders are, however, worried that the service may not be affordable to many Nigerians due to the high cost of securing spectrum by the operators. SAMSON AKINTARO reports With the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica