U.S. stocks slide after January CPI shows inflation picked up

U.S. stocks tumbled in back-and-forth trading Tuesday as Wall Street weighed the implications of hotterthan- expected January inflation data on the path forward for interest rates. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 0.8 per cent around noon ET, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed about 350 points, or 1%.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid 0.8 per cent. Treasury yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year note climbing roughly 7 basis points to about 3.79 per cent. The January Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday morning showed prices rose 0.5% in the first month of the year, and 6.4 per cent on an annual basis, more than economists expected. Core CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy components of the report, climbed 0.4% over the prior month and 5.6 pet cent year-over-year, also higher than forecast.

Bloomberg consensus estimates called for a 6.2 per cent rise in CPI over the year and jump 0.5 per cent month-over-month. New seasonal adjustments released by the BLS on Friday also switched December’s initial reading of a 0.1 per cent monthly drop in headline inflation to an increase of 0.1 per cent in the year’s final month. Forecasts called for a 5.5 per cent annual increase and 0.4 per cent monthly rise in the core CPI reading. “

While there were no major surprises in today’s CPI reading, it is a reminder that while inflation has peaked it could be a while before we see it moderate to normal levels,” Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office head of model portfolio construction Mike Loewengart said in a note. “The question remains if inflation will be able to fall to the Fed’s target levels with the labor market as tight as it currently is,” Loewengart added.

“That could be the recipe for a soft landing, but it remains to be seen when the Fed will shift away from rate hikes and if the labor market will lose its resiliency.” “If you look at the 12-month change, we saw some pretty hefty inflation. It’s down substantially from the peak, and we’ll probably see inflation continue to moderate as the year goes on. But even by year-end, optimistically, inflation is still going to be up three per cent, maybe 3.5 per cent from a year and a half ago,” Cumberland Advisors chief U.S. economist David W. Berson told Yahoo Finance Live Monday. “My guess is the Fed will not ease this year — it may not tighten much more, we might see Fed funds at the peak go a little above five pet cent — but that’s very different from an expectation that by year-end the Fed will ease.”

