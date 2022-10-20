Business

U.S. stocks slide, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings

U.S. stocks tumbled in back-and-forth trading Wednesday as a two-day rally spurred by a better-than-feared start to earnings season faltered. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 1.4 per cent after the index gained more than four per cent in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed 275 points, or 0.9 per cent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 1.5 per cent. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1 per cent.

Netflix (NFLX) was in the spotlight following a big earnings beat Tuesday afternoon that included 2.41 million new subscribers – a key metric watched by analysts – more than double Wall Street’s estimate of one million additions. Executives noted in the earnings statement that the company is “on a path to reaccelerate growth” after a challenging first half of the year. Shares surged 13 per cent Wednesday afternoon.

Elsewhere on the earnings front, Abbot Laboratories (ABT) stock fell eight per cent after the medical device-maker reported weaker- than-expected growth in international medical device sales due to headwinds from a strong U.S. dollar and supply issues in China. Shares of United Airlines Holdings (UAL) rose nearly seven per cent after the airline reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings results due to strong travel demand and a profit forecast for the current quarter that exceeded Wall Street estimates.

Strong reports from Netflix and United Airlines add to a batch of generally upbeat corporate results rolled out earlier in the week from companies including Goldman Sachs (GS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Although figures have so far come in better than anticipated, of companies that have reported results for Q3 to date, only 69 per cent posted actual earnings per share above estimates – below the 5-year average of 77 per cent, according to Fact- Set Research. And of those that topped estimates, earnings beats have come in 0.1 per cent above estimates, far lower than the 5-year average of 8.7 per cent.

 

