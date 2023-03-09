Business

U.S. stocks struggle as more testimony comes amid jobs strength

U.S. stocks wavered on Wednesday, following two job prints that showed the labor market remains tight amid sticky inflation. Wall Street also heard from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday morning. Powell continued to stress that “no decision” has been made on the size of the interest-rate increase ahead of the March meeting. “When say we will look at totality of data that will include these next reports. We will carefully analyze.

Haven’t made a decision on March meeting. Larger point is that we are not on a preset path,” said Powell during his second day of testimony before Congress. At noon, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) ticked up by 0.2 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked down by 0.1 per cent.

Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.5 per cent. Bond yields inched lower alongside a stronger dollar. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked down to 3.95 per cent Wednesday midday. U.S. stocks plummeted Tuesday after Powell said during his Senate Banking Committee testimony that interest rates may rise “higher” than previously expected as the Fed continues a persistent fight against inflation. Powell’s comments on Capitol Hill triggered a 1.5 per cent selloff in equities, according to JP Morgan’s trading desk.

Tuesday’s losses saw every sector lower, with financials and real estate logging the biggest declines for the day. Treasury yields were higher, with the 2-year yield tipping above five per cent, while the spread between the 10-year and 2-year US Treasury yields inverted for the first time since September 1981. According to strategists at Deutsche Bank, reaching this level signals a recession could be underway or has occurred within a maximum of eight months. “Powell’s speech indicates that the Fed will heavily depend on nearterm data for upcoming rates decisions,” Michael Feroli, Chief U.S. Economist at JP Morgan, wrote in a note Wednesday morning. “With January’s macro data mostly printing on the hawkish side, NFP Friday and CPI next Tuesday are the most critical catalysts for Fed’s decision between 25bp and 50bp,” Feroli added. Still, on the economic data side, ADP’s monthly read on private payroll growth rose by 242,000 in February, above consensus expectations for 200,000. ADP also tracked pay growth for those workers who stayed in their position, which decelerated to 7.2 per cent last month, the slowest pace of gains within in the last year.

