U.S: Stocks waver in choppy trading after S&P 500 touches new lows

U.S. stocks struggled to find their footing in choppy trading Friday after a vicious sell-off that sent the S&P 500 to lows not seen since 2020. The bellwether index hovered around the flatline, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 120 points, or 0.4 per cent.

The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3 per cent. Investors will close out a brutal month and quarter on Friday. The S&P 500’s 2.1 per cenr drop on Thursday marked its 49th decline of one per cent or more this year, marking the most downside volatility since 2009, according to Compound Advisors’ Charlie Bilello.

For the month, the index is down roughly eight per cent, the Dow roughly seven per cent, and the Nasdaq about three per cent. On the corporate front, shares of Carnival (CCL) plunged 20 per cent to their lowest since 1993 after the cruise line reported annual bookings and quarterly guidance that disappointed Wall Street.

Nike (NKE) was also among movers on Friday after the company reported a 44 per cent surge in inventory and outlined other macroeconomic headwinds that weighed on the quarter.

Shares plunged 11 per cent despite earnings that came in line with expectations and the company reaffirming its full-year fiscal sales outlook. And chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) shares nudged roughly two per cent higher even as the company warned about tough times ahead for PC and smartphone demand and said it was slashing investments.

Micron, however, forecast strong revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2023, projecting a recovery in demand by that point. In economic releases, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge showed prices climbed more than expected in August.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3 per cent last month after retreating in July. On an annual basis, the PCE price index increased 6.2 per cent.

The so-called core PCE price index — which excludes the volatile food and energy components of the measure — rose 4.9 per cent year-over-year in August, up from a 4.7 per cent increase in July.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department reported Friday that consumer spending increased 0.4 per cent last month after slipping 0.2 per cent in July.

