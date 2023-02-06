U.S. stocks wobble after jobs report shocks, Big Tech results disappoint

U.S. stocks were struggling for direction Friday as investors processed a blowout jobs report and subpar earnings from Big tech. The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs last month, far more than payroll gain of 188,000 expected by economists. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4 per cent, the lowest since 1969. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped just 0.1 per cent, paring a decline of more than 1% earlier into trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) turned 0.3 per cent higher. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) teetered into the green after a drop of a much as 1.7 per cent in the morning. Continued resilience in the labor market likely takes the pressure off the Federal Reserve to reverse course on its rate hiking campaign, an outcome markets have been betting on happening later this year, which in part helped fuel the stock market rally to start the year. “Assuming there is no irregularity in the data, today’s employment report was unexpected as it showed outsized strength in labor markets across the board,” Goldman Sachs Asset Management head of multi-asset retail investing Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo said in a note. “The report will make insurance cuts less likely as there are no material signs of stress to force a rate cut,” Wilson-Elizondo added. “In other words, this print gives the Fed more room to allow for stagnation in the macro economy and risk remains skewed to over-tightening causing a recession.” On the earnings side, Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) — the market’s most heavily weighted companies — all posted quarterly results that underwhelmed Wall Street. Shares of Apple reversed losses, rallying more than three per cent, while Amazon and Alphabet fell 4.8 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively. Apple said revenue fell five per cent as headwinds from COVID lockdowns in China and worker protests at manufacturer Foxconn’s facility in the nation weighed on shipments during the period. iPhone sales, a key metric for the company, dropped 8% yearover- year to $65.8 billion, a meaningful miss from estimates of $68.3 billion.
