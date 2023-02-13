U.S. stocks wobble, S&P 500 on track for worst week of year

U.S. stocks wobbled Friday during midday trading as the indexes were on track to end the week on a downbeat note. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down 0.4 per cent, on pace for its worst week of 2023, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up 0.03%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid 1.3 per cent during midday trading. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 3.7 per cent Friday morning. The dollar index ticked up 0.2 per cent to trade at $103.40. Crude oil jumped on news that Russia would cut production, with the US benchmark WTI futures rising over two per cent in early trading. Stocks ended the day lower on Thursday, reversing earlier gains from the day’s trading session as traders parsed through more corporate earnings and economic data.

The S&P 500 has seen choppy price action over the past week, losing more than one per cent, after the Federal Reserve raised its short-term interest rate by a quarter percentage point. Data from Bespoke Investments shows that most sectors are trading on the downswing — excluding energy, which has rallied one per cent — while communication services has been the weakest performer. Meanwhile, low liquidity in the market pushed a move in bonds, as the bond market is repricing higher terminal rates and fewer rate cuts in second half of 2023 after last week’s hot jobs report, Fedspeak and the “comeback in auto prices,” Andrew Tyler, US Market Intelligence team at JP Morgan, wrote in a note to clients. On the macro front, the consumer sentiment index rose 66.4 in February, raising it to the highest level since January 2021.

The results were higher than January’s reading of 64.9 and consensus expectations of 65. “The improvement could reflect a strengthening in labor market conditions over the past couple of months evident in the payrolls and official job openings data,” Andrew Hunter, Senior US economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a statement following the release. In specific stock moves, shares of PayPal (PYPL) rose after the platform company posted quarterly results after the bell on Thursday. PayPal’s total payment volume missed by two per cent from analyst expectations. Net revenue climbed 6.7 per cent year over year. PayPal’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.24 beat analyst expectations by three per cent, which helped drive stronger-thanexpected guidance.

