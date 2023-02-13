Business

U.S. stocks wobble, S&P 500 on track for worst week of year

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

U.S. stocks wobbled Friday during midday trading as the indexes were on track to end the week on a downbeat note. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down 0.4 per cent, on pace for its worst week of 2023, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up 0.03%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid 1.3 per cent during midday trading. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 3.7 per cent Friday morning. The dollar index ticked up 0.2 per cent to trade at $103.40. Crude oil jumped on news that Russia would cut production, with the US benchmark WTI futures rising over two per cent in early trading. Stocks ended the day lower on Thursday, reversing earlier gains from the day’s trading session as traders parsed through more corporate earnings and economic data.

The S&P 500 has seen choppy price action over the past week, losing more than one per cent, after the Federal Reserve raised its short-term interest rate by a quarter percentage point. Data from Bespoke Investments shows that most sectors are trading on the downswing — excluding energy, which has rallied one per cent — while communication services has been the weakest performer. Meanwhile, low liquidity in the market pushed a move in bonds, as the bond market is repricing higher terminal rates and fewer rate cuts in second half of 2023 after last week’s hot jobs report, Fedspeak and the “comeback in auto prices,” Andrew Tyler, US Market Intelligence team at JP Morgan, wrote in a note to clients. On the macro front, the consumer sentiment index rose 66.4 in February, raising it to the highest level since January 2021.

The results were higher than January’s reading of 64.9 and consensus expectations of 65. “The improvement could reflect a strengthening in labor market conditions over the past couple of months evident in the payrolls and official job openings data,” Andrew Hunter, Senior US economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a statement following the release. In specific stock moves, shares of PayPal (PYPL) rose after the platform company posted quarterly results after the bell on Thursday. PayPal’s total payment volume missed by two per cent from analyst expectations. Net revenue climbed 6.7 per cent year over year. PayPal’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.24 beat analyst expectations by three per cent, which helped drive stronger-thanexpected guidance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: MTN subscribers sent 925m free SMS in 2 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

●Service cost N3.7bn Mobile subscribers on the MTN networks sent a total of 925 million free text messages in the last two months, the telco has said. MTN, which announced the free SMS on April 2, 2020, as part of its palliative packages to cushion the effects of the COVID-19, said the value of the […]
Business

PIB suffers fresh setback over COVID-19

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The ill-fated Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has again suffered fresh setback buoyed by the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, who stated this, added that the bill would be passed before the end of the year. The government was aiming to pass the sprawling legislation overhaul by the […]
Business

CRR: CBN hits banks with N349.72bn debit

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) debited about 23 Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country N349.72 billion towards the end of last week, for failing to meet Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) targets, according to a Nairametrics report seen by New Telegraph yesterday.   The CRR is the minimum amount banks are expected to retain […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica