U.S tech giants drag down stocks

Technology companies dragged down stocks, overshadowing optimism with a report suggesting prospects for cooler inflation. Traders also sifted through data showing mortgage rates in the U.S. hit a two-year high. The dollar fell. According Bloomberg News, the Nasdaq 100 underperformed major benchmarks, with megacaps like Tesla Inc. and Microsoft Corp. dropping. Chipmakers erased gains that were earlier driven by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s stronger growth projections. Boeing Co. drove the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher after a Bloomberg News report said the 737 Max is poised to resume commercial flights in China as soon as this month. In a confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said she has confidence that policy actions will reduce inflation. Prices paid to U.S. producers decelerated in December as two key drivers of inflation in 2021 — food and energy — declined from a month earlier, representing a respite in the recent trend of sizable increases.
Related Articles
DMO: $ 3.121bn Chinese loan deployed to finance 11 projects
The $3.121 billion loan facility Nigerian government obtained from China was deployed to 11 projects, Debt Management Office, DMO, clarified last night. The projects include Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Idu-Kaduna section), Abuja Light Rail Project, and Nigerian Four Airport Terminals Expansion Projects (Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt), Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos- Ibadan section) […]
Naira4Dollar: Polaris Bank meets customers’ expectation
Polaris Bank has commenced implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s directive, mandating lenders to pay an extra N5 for every dollar received into domiciliary accounts or as cash over the counter. In a statement, the acting Managing Director/ CEO of Polaris Bank, Mr. Innocent Ike, disclosed that “growing evidence has shown a positive […]
CHI Plc reports N772m profit for FY’20
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc has reported a profit before tax of N772million. This represents a growth of 8.6 per cent from the N711 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2019. Details contained in the recently released financial result for the period ended December 31, 2020, and approved by both the capital market and […]
