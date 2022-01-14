U.S tech giants drag down stocks

Technology companies dragged down stocks, overshadowing optimism with a report suggesting prospects for cooler inflation. Traders also sifted through data showing mortgage rates in the U.S. hit a two-year high. The dollar fell. According Bloomberg News, the Nasdaq 100 underperformed major benchmarks, with megacaps like Tesla Inc. and Microsoft Corp. dropping. Chipmakers erased gains that were earlier driven by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s stronger growth projections. Boeing Co. drove the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher after a Bloomberg News report said the 737 Max is poised to resume commercial flights in China as soon as this month. In a confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said she has confidence that policy actions will reduce inflation. Prices paid to U.S. producers decelerated in December as two key drivers of inflation in 2021 — food and energy — declined from a month earlier, representing a respite in the recent trend of sizable increases.

