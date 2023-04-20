U.S. to China: Participate in debt relief for countries

As the world’s largest official bilateral creditor, China should participate in meaningful debt relief for countries facing problems, but it has served for too long as a “roadblock” to necessary action, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a major speech on U.S.-China relations on Thursday, according to Reuters. Yellen said the United States expected China to make good its pledge to work constructively on issues such as debt relief and climate change, noting that delays in restructuring raised costs for both borrowers and creditors. Speaking at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, Yellen welcomed China’s recent provision of credible financing assurances for Sri Lanka, but said Washington continued to urge China’s “full participation” in providing debt treatments for Zambia, Ghana and other countries.
