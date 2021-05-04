Education

U.S. to prioritise student visa applications appointments

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The U.S. Mission has expressed readiness to prioritise student visa applicants and ensure that Nigerian students resuming for this Fall are given accelerated visa interview appointments well in advance of the commencement date of their programmes. U.S. Mission Country Consular Coordinator, Susan Tuller, who disclosed this, said that the United State Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos would make every effort in order to assist student visa applicants in a timely fashion while keeping personnel and customers safe.

 

She said: “As we continue to prioritise the health and safety of our staff and customers, processing student visas remains a high priority for the U.S. Mission in Nigeria. We will increase the number of student visa appointments in May and June to ensure that we can offer appointments to as many students as possible. If your U.S. studies are scheduled to begin this Fall, we encourage you to schedule your appointment as quickly as possible.”

 

Tuller further explained that all student visa appointments must be booked through the U.S. Travel Docs website at www.ustraveldocs.com/ng/, and warned applicants against the use of third-party services, including touts and fixers, who broker visa appointments.

 

According to her, agents or third parties often seek to benefit by charging a fee for their services  and they may not always provide the correct information, which can harm an applicant’s chances of qualifying for the visa.

 

The Country Consular Coordinator, added: “Both Nigeria and the United States benefit when Nigerian students study at one of our world-class educational institutions. To prepare for your U.S. educational opportunity, we encourage you to check out EducationUSA Advising Centres at our American Spaces in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, and Calabar, or at educationUSA. state.gov.”

 

Tuller, who recalled that more Nigeria students attend American colleges and universities than any other country in Africa, placed Nigeria as the 11th largest source worldwide of international students to the United States.

 

According to her, in the 2019/2020 academic year, Nigeria has a record-breaking of nearly 14,000 students pursuing graduate and undergraduate degrees in the United States.

 

Over the last 21 years, the EducationUSA Advising Centres in Nigeria have directly contributed to an increase in the number of highly qualified Nigerian applicants to U.S. institutions, with advisees of EducationUSA services receiving scholarships worth $28 million in 2020. She, however, added that additional information on U.S. travel and student visas would be available at travel.state.gov or ng.usembassy.gov

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Caleb varsity gets NUC’s nod to commence Law programme

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Kayode Olanrewaju     The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given Caleb University, a private university at Imota, Lagos the approval to commence a Law programme.   The approval, according to the university, in a statement, entitled: “Caleb University gets NUC approval to commence Law Programme,” was coming after a few weeks that the NUC, […]
Education

Uneasy calm at UI over VC’s selection

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

  CONTRO VERSY Members of the University of Ibadan (UI) are not happy over the controversies characterising the appointment of a new Vice- Chancellor, leading to the suspension of the selection process and appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor, first time in the annals of the 72-year-old university   SSANU: We’re concerned about who becomes what […]
Education

UBEC adopts new basic education strategies in North East 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…advocates girls’ education to foster national devt In renewed efforts to introduce basic education subjects in the North East, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has begun the adoption of new strategies, aimed at identifying and addressing existing gaps. Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr, Hamid Bobboyi, who made this known while receiving a high powered […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica