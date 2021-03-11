U.S. trains judicial officers, operatives on human trafficking

To improve the investigation and prosecution of human trafficking cases in Nigeria, judicial officers, prosecutors, and law enforcement officials were recently trained in a United States-funded retreat in Lagos. The retreat, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, provided an opportunity for members of the judiciary and prosecutors at the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, to discuss the admissibility of electronic evidence in human trafficking cases under Nigerian law.

Over the course of the two-day retreat, participants engaged in a robust dialogue on witness management and protection and shared best practices and insights on broad areas of prosecuting and adjudicating human trafficking cases under the Nigerian judicial system. United States Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, noted that the retreat was a key component of a U.S.- funded rule of law project introduced in 2018 titled, “Strengthen the Capacities of State and Non-State Institutions to Assist, Support and Protect Victims of Trafficking (VoT) in Nigeria.”

