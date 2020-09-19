U.S. travel ban: Ohanaeze youths sends gov’s, 2 ex-govs names from S’East to US, EU, UK

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) yesterday said it had sent the names of a sitting governor (name withheld) and two former governors from the South- East to the United States Congress and European Union (EU) parliament in Brussels, Belgium, for travel ban, following their alleged involvement in electoral fraud. The group also said the names of members of the National Assembly and the state Houses of Assembly members were also sent for similar punishment. OYC said the recent travel ban and visa restrictions slammed by US Secretary Of State on some individuals that had serially abused the electoral processes, engaged in electoral frauds,manipulations and rigging is an answered prayers to many Nigerians.

In a statement issued and made available to Saturday Telegraph by its President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the group said: “The ban is answered prayers of Nigerians over the continuous intimidation from sacred cows and untouchables, that had serially raped the people’s electoral verdicts at the polls through their nefarious activities and collaborations with INEC, security agents and Supreme Court officials. “The five pages petition urged for the extension of U.S travel ban and visa restrictions to these Igbo politicians and their families, and urge EU and U.K to replicate the same severe sanctions on indicted Igbo electoral offenders and riggers without mercy to serve as a deterrent to others in the future.

“Top of the list includes one sitting governor, two former governors, mem-bers of National Assembly and state House of Assembly members. The lists were sent to US Congress, European Union Parliament in Brussels, and others recently. “This travel ban and visa restrictions on these people shortlisted will strengthen all the democratic institutions in Nigeria and instill faith in Nigerians that their votes will count in the future elections and will accelerates President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to send a new electoral reform bill to National Assembly and sign it into law afterwards.”

The group further alleged that it had collected over 95,000 signatories from Igbo youths on the issue. The statement reads: “OYC had collected over 95,000 signatories from Igbo Youths across seven Igbo speaking states including Anioma in Delta and Rivers States, and others in Diaspora countries, that endorsed the petition titled ‘Proponents of Stolen Mandates in Igboland’.

