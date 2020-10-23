News Top Stories

U.S., UK decry shooting of #EndSARS protesters

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

The United States government has condemned, in strong terms, the shooting of a group of young Nigerians who were protesting against police brutality at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos. In a similar vein, the government of the United Kingdom has expressed concern at recent developments in Nigeria.

 

Both U/S. and UK told the Federal Government to bring the perpetrators of the attack to book. Some security operatives in military uniform had shot into the crowd of protesters on Tuesday night, leaving an unspecified number of people dead and others wounded.

 

The Nigerian Army has since denied that its personnel were involved in the operation, but this defence has been controverted by the testimonies of those in the crowd and the vicinity of Lekki.

 

Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, who made the condemnation yesterday, described the deployment of soldiers to quell a civil protest as excessive use of force and urged the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to conduct an investigation into the incident and bring to justice, all those involved in the operation.

 

“I strongly condemn the use of excessive force by military forces who fired on unarmed demonstrators in Lagos, causing death and injury. We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces.

 

Those involved should be held to account in accordance with Nigerian law. “The right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are essential human rights and core democratic principles.

 

We call on the security services to show maximum restraint and respect fundamental rights and for demonstrators to remain peaceful. We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families,” Pompeo said.

 

Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, Mr. Dominic Raab, said that widespread reports of civilian deaths as a result of crack down on protesters was disturbing and called on the Nigerian government to investigate the incidents that led to the fatalities. “I am deeply concerned by the violence in Nigeria, including widespread reports of civilian deaths. We call for an end to all violence.

 

The Nigerian government must urgently investigate reports of brutality by its security forces and hold those responsible to account,” Raab said. It would be recalled that UK High Commission in Nigeria had, on the heels of the military attack on protesters, announced the shutdown of its Visa Application Centres in Nigeria for 48 hours, with effect from Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

 

The High Commission, in a brief statement made available to the media, asked applicants with appointments for Wednesday and Thursday, to reschedule their appointments from Monday, October 26th.

 

 

“Due to the ongoing protest in Nigeria and for the safety of both staff and applicants, our Nigeria centres will be closed for 48 hours at a minimum. For applicants with booked appointments within this period, please you will need to reschedule your appointment for next week, from 26th October 2020.

 

“We will continue to post regular updates on this page, so please keep checking back for the latest information on reopening. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” it said.

The action of the UK High Commission came barely a day after the U.S. shut down its Lagos Consulate, following the outbreak of violence from the #EndSARS protests in Lagos and Abuja as well as other major cities in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Concessioning: Aviation unions shut down FAAN, protest

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

All offices of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Lagos were yesterday shut by unions in the aviation industry in a peaceful protest over the proposed concession of the four major airports in the country.   As early as 6a.m. the security officers manning the different gates into the FAAN headquarters and other […]
News

92,591 candidates sit for Common Entrance Exams

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

…only 30,000 may be admitted says FG No fewer than 92,591 candidates yesterday sat for the 2019/2020 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO), in 639 centres nationwide.   However, only 30,000 candidates may be offered  admission, due to the constraints of limited carrying capacity of the 104 Federal Government […]
News Top Stories

Dangote Cement opens export facilities in Lagos, PH

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Management of Dangote Cement has opened two facilities in Lagos and Port Harcourt to boost its exportation of clinkers to neighbouring African countries. According to a statement from the company, exportations from these facilities would be attracting more foreign currency for the country. The company had, last week, exported 27,800 metric tonnes of clinker […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: