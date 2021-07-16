U.S. universities offer $4.35m scholarships to 30 Nigerian students

Thirty Opportunity Funds Program scholars of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos have received fully-funded scholarships totalling $4.35 million to attend American universities and colleges for the 2021/2022 academic session. Following a competitive selection process, the 30 high-achieving, lowincome students received financial aid from the U.S. Consulate General that covered expenses involved in the college application process such as payment for standardised tests, application fees, and visa fees in addition to air travel to the United States. Speaking yesterday in Lagos during a reception in honour of the U.S. bound students, Consul-General Claire Pierangelo, urged the scholars to make the most of their opportunity to get a top-notch education while gaining first-hand experience of American life and culture.

He said: “I congratulate each one of you on your tremendous success. Your success is evidence of your leadership, academic performance, and the great potential young Nigerians hold for the future of this country,” Pierangelo told the departing students. “This is a very important step in your life.

I strongly encourage you to maximise this opportunity. This is not just in reference to your education as you have proven yourselves to be academically outstanding students. I am also referring to your chance to broaden your horizons and embrace the diversity of people around you and learn, not just about America, but also about other cultures.” Ekene Ezeunala, one of the 2021 Opportunity Fund Program scholars, achieved the highest score in Nigeria at the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The 17-year-old alumnus of Meiran Community Senior High School, Lagos, received full funding to study Computer Science and Mathematics at Columbia University in the City of New York. He described the EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Program as “a truly life changing experience.” “EducationUSA opened up a whole new world of opportunities and resources I never knew were available to me,” Ezeunala added.

