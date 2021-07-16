News

U.S. universities offer $4.35m scholarships to 30 Nigerian students

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Thirty Opportunity Funds Program scholars of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos have received fully-funded scholarships totalling $4.35 million to attend American universities and colleges for the 2021/2022 academic session. Following a competitive selection process, the 30 high-achieving, lowincome students received financial aid from the U.S. Consulate General that covered expenses involved in the college application process such as payment for standardised tests, application fees, and visa fees in addition to air travel to the United States. Speaking yesterday in Lagos during a reception in honour of the U.S. bound students, Consul-General Claire Pierangelo, urged the scholars to make the most of their opportunity to get a top-notch education while gaining first-hand experience of American life and culture.

He said: “I congratulate each one of you on your tremendous success. Your success is evidence of your leadership, academic performance, and the great potential young Nigerians hold for the future of this country,” Pierangelo told the departing students. “This is a very important step in your life.

I strongly encourage you to maximise this opportunity. This is not just in reference to your education as you have proven yourselves to be academically outstanding students. I am also referring to your chance to broaden your horizons and embrace the diversity of people around you and learn, not just about America, but also about other cultures.” Ekene Ezeunala, one of the 2021 Opportunity Fund Program scholars, achieved the highest score in Nigeria at the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The 17-year-old alumnus of Meiran Community Senior High School, Lagos, received full funding to study Computer Science and Mathematics at Columbia University in the City of New York. He described the EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Program as “a truly life changing experience.” “EducationUSA opened up a whole new world of opportunities and resources I never knew were available to me,” Ezeunala added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court faults Buhari on judges’ appointment

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Federal High Court in Abuja has faulted the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to forward the names of 11 lawyers nominated for appointment as judges of the High Court of The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the Senate for screening and confirmation. In a judgment on Wednesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that President […]
News

Kalu to build N50m hostel for Abia school

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

For the love of education, especially girlchild education, the senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has offered to build a N50 million hostel for Holy Rosary Girls Secondary School, Umuahia. Thiswasinadditiontoacash donation of N5 million and ten sewing machines for the skills acquisitioncenterof theschool. The Senate Chief Whip, as the chief […]
News

Nigeria Airforce to receive Tucano fighter jets from US in 2021

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…To buy new 17 aircrafts The Nigeria Airforce (NAF) is to take delivery of Tucano fighter jets from the United States in the first quarter of next year. Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadsique Abubakar, who disclosed this at a budget defence with the House of Representatives committee on airforce said the jets will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica