U.S. varsities offer $2.17m scholarships to 19 Nigerian students

Nineteen high achieving, lowincome students from southern Nigeria have received full scholarships totalling $2.17 million to attend American universities and colleges for the 2020/2021 academic session.

This was confirmed yesterday in a statement signed by Information Specialist, Temi tayo Famutimi, of the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos. This feat, the statement said, was made possible through the Opportunity Funds Programme of the United States Consulate General in Lagos, with support from Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited.

During a reception held in Lagos in honour of the U.S. bound students, United States Consul General,Claire Pierangelo, congratulated each of them on their successes. She urged the scholars to make the most of their opportunity to get a top-notch education while gaining firsthand experience of American life and culture. She said: “The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is pleased that our two major EducationUSA centres in Lagos and Abuja to help brilliant, deserving and high achieving students defray the cost of applying to study in the U.S. “You have successfully navigated the daunting U.S.College and university admissions process and we are so excited for your future. “During your time in the United States, please take full advantage of every opportunity you have not only to learn but to expand your horizon.

“You have excelled in Nigeria and I have no doubt that you will continue on that path of academic excellence in the United States.” Reacting, one of the 2020 Opportunity Fund Programme scholars, who received full funding for a Ph.D. programme in Information Technology with concentration in Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing at the University of Cincinnati, Izunna Okpala, described the EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Programme as a “game changer” in his quest to receive an international education.

The 19 departing students — two undergraduates and 17 graduate students —will be studying a variety of majors including Infectious Diseases, Biomedical Sciences, Engineering, Chemistry, Climate Change and Climate Variability, Geology, and Political Science. Their impressive list of acceptances includes University of Massachusetts Boston, Purdue University, Duke University, Northwestern University, among others. Now in its 11th year, the Opportunity Funds Programme assists talented and determined, low-income students who are good candidates for financial assistance from U.S. colleges and universities but lack the financial resources to cover the up-front cost of obtaining admission.

