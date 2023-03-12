Sports

U20 AFCON: Ambassador Abba Rimi honours bronze-medallists Flying Eagles

The Ambassador of Nigeria to the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi has honoured the Flying Eagles who scooped the bronze medals in the just-concluded Africa U20 Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Ambassador Rimi received the entourage of the Nigeria U20 boys at the town hall of the Nigeria Embassy in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday

The diplomat expressed satisfaction with the performance of the team during the tournament while  congratulating players and officials for successfully qualifying for the forthcoming FIFA U20  World Cup finals in Indonesia.

Rimi further charged the Flying Eagles to make Nigeria proud in the global tournament slated for May 20 – June 11.

Responding, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, represented by Chief Technical Officer and former international player, Garba Lawal commended the Embassy for the support rendered to the team throughout its stay in Cairo, which helped in steering the team to third place and a ticket to the FIFA World Cup.

Also speaking, Flying Eagles Head Coach, Ladan Bosso assured the Nigerian Embassy officials that the team is motivated to do better at the World Cup.

A total of 21 players and 10 officials of the Flying Eagles received a plaque of honour from the diplomat for representing the nation creditably in Egypt.

