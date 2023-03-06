Sports

U20 AFCON: Don’t be selfish, Bosso warns players

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…as F’Eagles confront Gambia for final ticket CAF names Libyan officials for match

Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso, has warned his players against being selfish in front of goal as they confront the Scorpions of Gambia in the semifinal of the ongoing U-20 African Cup of Nations today. Bosso said Flying Eagles have not been dominating matches because his wards have been profligate with their chances and must address the shortcoming if they are to fly past impressive Gambians. The coach retains hopes that his team would defeat Gambia who have impressed. The Flying Eagles will confront Gambia in the first semi-final of the U20 African Cup of Nations on Monday and Bosso is already hoping they can sail the hurdle against the free-scoring Gambians.

The Scorpions remain one of the two teams yet to taste defeat on their route to the semifinal and made a big statement when they defeated South Sudan 5-1 in the quarterfinal. “We planned with the least target of qualifying Nigeria for the World Cup and we have done just that,” Bosso said. “So the next thing for us now is to play in the final and to play in the final you have to subdue your opponent in the semi-final. The Gambia will be our next opponent and we hope to do whatever we can to ensure we reach the final. “We hope Nigerians can have confidence in us and we will see how we can manage the game and get through to the final.

“I have seen them play and I knew their abilities and we have such abilities too, knowing fully that we have been missing chances in our previous games and that is our coaching point before this match and I think our players should be able to have a changed attitude and settle down in the opponent half and not to be selfish and with that, we have a chance against Gambia. “We will do our best and the day can be for Nigeria, not the team”, he said. Meanwhile, The Confederation of African Football has appointed Libyan official Abdulrazg Ahmed as referee for the clash at the Cairo International Stadium.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Cameroon–bound Eagles prepare for fanfare with Crocodiles in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Super Eagles returned to Lagos from Benin Republic on Sunday afternoon, savouring the victory over the Squirrels that shot them to an unassailable 11 points in their 2021 AFCON qualifying group and looking forward to a colourful houseparty against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.   Substitute Paul […]
Sports

LaLiga: Griezmann comes off the bench to give Atletico win at Valencia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Antoine Griezmann came off the bench to hand Atletico Madrid a 1-0 LaLiga win at Valencia on Monday as Diego Simeone’s side bounced back from their unexpected home defeat by Villarreal eight days ago. Atletico sit sixth in standings on six points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and Betis and one adrift of Barcelona, […]
Sports

EPL: Klopp wary of threat posed by improved Aston Villa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool won the Premier League by a country mile last season whereas Aston Villa stayed up by a single point, but there is little chance of Jürgen Klopp taking anything for granted at Villa Park on Sunday evening. Villa gave a still-unbeaten Liverpool one of their biggest frights of the early part of last season, leading […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica