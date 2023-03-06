U20 AFCON: Don’t be selfish, Bosso warns players

…as F’Eagles confront Gambia for final ticket CAF names Libyan officials for match

Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso, has warned his players against being selfish in front of goal as they confront the Scorpions of Gambia in the semifinal of the ongoing U-20 African Cup of Nations today. Bosso said Flying Eagles have not been dominating matches because his wards have been profligate with their chances and must address the shortcoming if they are to fly past impressive Gambians. The coach retains hopes that his team would defeat Gambia who have impressed. The Flying Eagles will confront Gambia in the first semi-final of the U20 African Cup of Nations on Monday and Bosso is already hoping they can sail the hurdle against the free-scoring Gambians.

The Scorpions remain one of the two teams yet to taste defeat on their route to the semifinal and made a big statement when they defeated South Sudan 5-1 in the quarterfinal. “We planned with the least target of qualifying Nigeria for the World Cup and we have done just that,” Bosso said. “So the next thing for us now is to play in the final and to play in the final you have to subdue your opponent in the semi-final. The Gambia will be our next opponent and we hope to do whatever we can to ensure we reach the final. “We hope Nigerians can have confidence in us and we will see how we can manage the game and get through to the final.

“I have seen them play and I knew their abilities and we have such abilities too, knowing fully that we have been missing chances in our previous games and that is our coaching point before this match and I think our players should be able to have a changed attitude and settle down in the opponent half and not to be selfish and with that, we have a chance against Gambia. “We will do our best and the day can be for Nigeria, not the team”, he said. Meanwhile, The Confederation of African Football has appointed Libyan official Abdulrazg Ahmed as referee for the clash at the Cairo International Stadium.

