U20 AFCON: F’Eagles players’ll form new Super Eagles – Ladan Bosso

The head coach of Nigeria’s U20 team, Ladan Bosso has insisted that the present Flying Eagles has what it takes to form the new Super Eagles team, BSNSports.com.ng report. The Nigerian side is currently in Morocco preparing for the U20 African Cup of Nations slated for Egypt. They came back from a goal down to beat Congo 2-1 in one of the warm-up games lined up for the team. ” Our problem is that we are not scoring goals. I spoke to the players about why we are not scoring. After the match is before the match, this kind of contest is what we are going to see in Egypt. This is a team we are hoping will form the new Super Eagles in future. This is a team that always plays better in the second half but I have let them know that is dangerous. I believed this is a team everybody should look forward to”, he said in a short video posted on NFF social media.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...