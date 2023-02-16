Sports

U20 AFCON: F’Eagles players’ll form new Super Eagles – Ladan Bosso

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

The head coach of Nigeria’s U20 team, Ladan Bosso has insisted that the present Flying Eagles has what it takes to form the new Super Eagles team, BSNSports.com.ng report. The Nigerian side is currently in Morocco preparing for the U20 African Cup of Nations slated for Egypt. They came back from a goal down to beat Congo 2-1 in one of the warm-up games lined up for the team. ” Our problem is that we are not scoring goals. I spoke to the players about why we are not scoring. After the match is before the match, this kind of contest is what we are going to see in Egypt. This is a team we are hoping will form the new Super Eagles in future. This is a team that always plays better in the second half but I have let them know that is dangerous. I believed this is a team everybody should look forward to”, he said in a short video posted on NFF social media.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

SWAN Cup 2021: Sanwo-Olu, Soname, others bag awards at Gala Night

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Pooja Media face Community Watch in football final Charles Ogundiya The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos State chapter, will on Friday December 10, wrap up it’s week with a Gala/Award Night with notable names like the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among the recipients of the award. The SWAN Week, sponsored by […]
Sports

Sports Minister, Ladipo mourn death

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development Sunday Dare and the President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (Worldwide), Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, have joined the world sports community to mourn the exit of one of the greatest football icons in history, Edson Arantes Do Nascimento globally known as Pele. Dare said Pele was more […]
Sports

Champions League round up: Kean double earns PSG win, Sancho on target for Dortmund

Posted on Author Reporter

*PSG win at Istanbul Basaksehir but Neymar picks up injury *Sancho sets up 2-0 win over Zenit, Lazio held by Club Brugge On-loan forward Moise Kean scored twice and Kylian Mbappé grabbed two assists as Paris Saint-Germain overcame a sluggish start and a first-half injury to Neymar in a 2-0 away win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Kean opened […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica