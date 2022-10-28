U23 AFCON: Fans to pay N3k, N1k to watch Nigeria, Tanzania tie

Anxious Nigerian fans who want to catch a glimpse of the U32 African Cup of Nations game between the Olympic Eagles and their Tanzania counterparts at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Ibadan are to pay between N3,000 and N1,000 for tickets, reports BSNSports. com.ng. The second-leg qualifier is billed for Saturday, and Nigeria takes an away goal advantage into the tie after the Junior Talfa Stars forced them to a one-all draw in Dar es Salaam a week ago. According to information provided on Thursday by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and host Oyo State Government and its Football Association, revealed the ticket prices. VVIP tickets have been strictly reserved for the NFF, State FA Executive members, Tanzania delegates and special guests. Fans who wish to sit at the VIP stands are to pay N3000 each while that of the VIP Extension is N1,000 only.
