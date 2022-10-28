Sports

U23 AFCON: Fans to pay N3k, N1k to watch Nigeria, Tanzania tie

Anxious Nigerian fans who want to catch a glimpse of the U32 African Cup of Nations game between the Olympic Eagles and their Tanzania counterparts at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Ibadan are to pay between N3,000 and N1,000 for tickets, reports BSNSports. com.ng. The second-leg qualifier is billed for Saturday, and Nigeria takes an away goal advantage into the tie after the Junior Talfa Stars forced them to a one-all draw in Dar es Salaam a week ago. According to information provided on Thursday by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and host Oyo State Government and its Football Association, revealed the ticket prices. VVIP tickets have been strictly reserved for the NFF, State FA Executive members, Tanzania delegates and special guests. Fans who wish to sit at the VIP stands are to pay N3000 each while that of the VIP Extension is N1,000 only.

 

Nigeria’s Joel Obi faces racist abuse in Italy

  Italian Serie B side Chievo have said that their Nigerian player Joel Obi was the victim of a racist insult from a player with Pisa, who denied the accusation. Chievo said in a statement that Obi was “the object of an infamous and disgraceful phrase that has nothing to do with the most basic values of sport, […]
World Cup qualifier: Eagles felt they’d won tie before kickoff –CAR coach

The coach of the Central African Republic Raoul Savoy said the Super Eagles were overconfident coming into their Thursday’s World Cup qualifier and his team punished their hosts for the arrogance. The central Africans stunned the Super Eagles after they ran away with a 1-0 win in a World Cup qualifier played at the Teslim […]
WAFCON 2022: Waldrum happy with Falcons’ improvement

…as Ohale targets Cameroon’s scalp in quarters   Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, has expressed his happiness over the improvement noticed in the team after their victory against Burundi in the final group game of the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Nigeria defeated Burundi 4-0 to finish second in Group C behind […]

