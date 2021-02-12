News Top Stories

UAE bars Air Peace, stops flights from Nigeria

…over COVID-19 containment measures

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government has stopped Air Peace inbound flights from Nigeria into UAE as part of its COVID-19 containment measures. Air Peace, in a statement, however, said flights bringing Nigerians back from UAE were not affected. Spokesman for Air Peace, Stanley Oliseh, said ights from UAE (Sharjah- Dubai) to Lagos were not affected, stressing that “normal flights shall resume when the restriction is lifted from February 28, 2021. “Our esteemed customers, whose flights are disrupted by this development, can send a mail to us for a possible reschedule.”

The UAE government announced that all passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai stand suspended until February ending. UAE airlines, Emirates in a statement, stated that in line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai were temporarily suspended until February 28.

It added that customers from both Abuja and Lagos would not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Recall that on Wednesday, Emirates Airlines, which had suspended flights to Nigeria over spat between Nigeria and UAE occasioned by controversy over Rapid Antigen Testing (RDT), said it would return to the lucrative Dubai-Nigerian routes February 28. This may have put an end to hope by passengers already booked on services by the airline that the spat would be resolved this week. Meanwhile, the airline has warned that passengers, who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days, would not be allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai).

The airline, in a statement, said: “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 28 February 2021. Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date.” The carrier, however, regretted the inconvenience caused, just as it asked affected passengers to contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for re-booking. It said: “Emirates remains committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services to Dubai for our customers when conditions allow.”

The UAE and Nigeria had squared up over the introduction of RDT on passengers from Nigeria four hours prior to departure. Irked by the action of the airline, the Nigerian government, through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), slapped the carrier with a ban. Less than five hours after the action, the NCAA lifted the ban after extracting commitment and agreement to suspend the action from the carrier. The NCAA said the carrier suspend RDT prior to departure of Emirates flights from Nigeria with immediate effect until such a time that the required infrastructure is made available by the Nigerian government.

