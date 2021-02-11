UAE bars Air Peace’s flights to Dubai, stops flights from Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stopped Air Peace inbound flights from Nigeria to the country as part of its COVID-19 measures.

Air Peace in a statement, however, said flights bringing Nigerians back from UAE are not affected.

Spokesman for Air Peace Stanley Oliseh said: “Normal flights shall resume when the restriction is lifted from February 28, 2021.

“Our esteemed customers whose flights are disrupted by this development can send a mail to us via callcenter@flyairpeace.com for a possible reschedule.

On Thursday, UAE government announced that all passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai stand suspended until the end of the month.

The UAE airlines, Emirates in a statement stated that, in line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until February 28, 2021.

It added that Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date.

