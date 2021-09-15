UAE declares 6 Nigerians wanted for terrorism

…U.S. court jails 7 for alleged N1bn romance scam

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has renewed its onslaught against acts of terrorism and other related crimes against humanity by declaring six Nigerians wanted for terrorism. The development emerged as a United States’ court reportedly sentenced seven Nigerians to prison for scamming victims to the tune of $2.5 million (N1 billion).

However, it was gathered that the Nigerians who were declared wanted were on the list of 38 individuals and 15 organisations the country added to its terror designation list, according to a foreign news platform, Al Arabaiya. Four Emiratis, two Lebanese, eight Yemenis, five Syrians, five Iranians, two Iraqis, one each from India, Afghanistan, Britain, Saint Kitts-Navis, Russia, and Jordan were among those on the 38-man list. Nigerians on the terror list included Abdurrahaman Ado Musa; Salihu Yusuf Adamu; Bashir Ali Yusuf; Muhammed Ibrahim Isa; Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.

Back home in Nigeria, a Federal High Court in Abuja had fixed September 17 for the arraignment of 400 suspects allegedly sponsoring of terrorism. The case will come up before Justice Anwuli Chikere. The Presidency had in March announced the arrest of the suspects, mainly Bureau De Change operators, who allegedly facilitated the transfer of money to Boko Haram terrorists.

Some Nigerians were said to be transferring the funds to the sect from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in conjunction with the BDC operators. Meanwhile, reports revealed that Afeez Adebara, who was among the convicted, was sentenced to four years in prison by the Northern District of Oklahoma for managing a group of money launderers in an online Nigerian romance scam that defrauded multiple victims, including elderly individuals across the US. Adebara pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on November 3, 2020, a statement from the US Court of Justice stated.

