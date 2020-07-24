UAE gives Nigerians with expired visa Aug 17 ultimatum to leave

…tightens immigration policy

Nigerians living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) whose visa had expired have been given till August 17 to leave or face the consequences of the law. The Nigerian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, has therefore urged Nigerians still in the country with expired visas to use the emergency evacuation flights organized by the Nigerian government to depart the country before the August 17 ultimatum. In a statement titled, ‘Public Notice’ and dated July 21, the embassy said: “The Embassy wishes to inform that the government of the United Arab Emirates has granted waivers on fines/penalties on visas that expired before 1st March 2020 to leave the country on or before August 17, 2020.

“Consequently, the Embassy is urging fellow Nigerians living in the UAE to avail themselves of this opportunity to return home with the impending Air Peace evacuation flight scheduled for August 1, 2020, and or subsequent Emirates evacuation flights before the expiration of the grace period. “Accordingly, affected Nigerian nationals who are willing to return home are kindly requested to submit their names and passport numbers to the Embassy and or the Consulate for onward transmission to the UAE authorities in order to obtain the necessary clearance.”

The UAE has toughened its immigration policies and enforcement against Nigerian citizens since police officers sensationally busted a cybercriminal gang made up of ‘Instagram celebrities’ Abass Ramon Igbalode aka Hushpuppi and Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka Woodberry. It was also reported that a few Nigerians have been imprisoned for various fraudulent activities, including money laundering

Like this: Like Loading...