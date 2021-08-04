UAE lifts ban on transit flights from Nigeria, India, others

From tomorrow, passengers from Nigeria, who wish to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via a third country, can now do so as the UAE has lifted the ban on transit flights from Nigeria, India and Pakistan. Although, direct flight ban to UAE from Nigeria is still in place, the current development would, however, bring relief to many Nigerians who had been deprived of visiting Dubai and other cities in the UAE due to the face-off between the Arabian nation and Nigeria over modalities for COVID-19 testing.

Disclosing the lifting of the ban via Twitter on Tuesday, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been banned would be able to transit through its airports from August 5 [Thursday] as long as they present a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to departure. UAE, a major international travel hub, had banned passengers from many South Asian and African countries from travelling through its airports this year because of COVID-19.

Final destination approval would also have to be provided,the authority said, adding that UAE departure airports would arrange separate lounges for transiting passengers. The transit ban had also included Nepal, Uganda, Nigeria and Sri Lanka. The UAE may have clandestinely killed competition as the country effectively shut transit flights from Nigeria to Dubai. Experts had in the wake of the ban on transit passengers from Nigeria alleged that the action effectively weakened competition from other airlines to Dubai as many Nigerians, who booked flights to Dubai through Addis Ababa, Cairo, Kigali and other European destinations were caught in the web of the policy that intended to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 in the Middle East nation.

The situation led to an astronomical rise in air fares from Lagos or Abuja to Dubai as other carriers like Egypt Air in a memo to its trade partners said: “Sequence to the memo we received from Dubai Airport Authority asking all Nigerian travelers coming to Dubai to fly directly effective February 1, 2021. “In view of this, we, therefore, request you to kindly notify our esteemed passengers that Egypt Air will not lift passengers from Nigeria to Dubai from January 31 until further notice…”

The UAE in a travel advisory tagged: “Dubai Travel Protocol Update-Travel from Nigeria,” made available to New Telegraph in February, stated that all departing Nigeria to Dubai were required to obtain a negative COVID-19 certificate, adding that the PCR should be conducted within 72 hours of the date of departure. Reacting to the ban, President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs. Suzan Akporaiye, said while the transit ban lasted, many passengers suffered.

