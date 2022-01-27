UAE lifts travel ban on Nigeria, 11 other African countries

Officials from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have confirmed the resumption of all inbound flights for national and international carriers from 12 African countries, according to a report published by gulfbusiness.com

The 12 countries from where transit passengers too will be allowed into the UAE, include: Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

In addition, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) added that starting 2.30pm on Saturday, January 29, it has also updated the entry measures for travellers coming in from three other African countries: Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.

Passengers arriving from these three countries to the UAE must have a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure from the approved labs in their respective countries.

Furthermore, they are required to undergo a Rapid PCR test at the airports of departure. On arrival in the UAE, they will be subjected to another PCR test.

UAE airlines such as Emirates had previously suspended flights to several African destinations as a result of the directive. As per a previous directive from the airline, effective December 28, it said that customers originating from Tanzania and Ethiopia would not be accepted for travel to or through Dubai. It had also altogether cancelled flights from Republic of Kenya, Lusaka, Harare, Lagos, Abuja and Casablanca.

In the neighbouring emirate of Abu Dhabi, authorities had earlier this month revised its green list removing countries such as UK, Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, Russia and Lebanon from it. Simultaneously, Algeria, Morocco, Seychelles and Tunisia were added to that list. All travellers arriving from the green list destinations are exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...