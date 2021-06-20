News Top Stories

UAE lifts travel ban on Nigeria

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The United Arab Emirates may have blinked following the stand-off between her and Nigeria over modalities for PCR tests and rapid test. The country yesterday lifted a travel ban on Nigeria, India and South Africa.

 

A message from the Dubai Media Office said passengers from Nigeria are expected to have received a negative result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure.

 

Passengers are also expected to present a negative PCR test certificate with a OR code from laboratories approved by the Nigerian government, while also undergoing the same test upon arrival at the Dubai airport.

 

On February 1, Emirates Airline had directed that Nigerian travellers at the Lagos and Abuja airports must conduct rapid COVID-19 tests before departure. This led to a ban on Emirates flights in Nigeria.

 

The ban was lifted after the airline agreed to stop the rapid antigen tests. But the Federal Government reintroduced the ban on March 15, saying the airline rescinded on the agreement.

 

On March 25, 2021, the UAE embassy in Abuja announced new COVID-19 travel protocols for Nigeria as measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country. Passengers, who have been in or transited through South Africa or Nigeria in the last 14 days before travelling to Dubai were barred from entering Dubai.

 

While Emirates was trying to force the hands of the Nigerian government to accept its rapid test policy, the Nigerian government said it would abide by the agreement extracted from them to suspend the exercise until at a time that the required infrastructure is made available by the Nigerian government.

 

The UAE had accused Nigeria of lax COVID-19 tests and the procurement of fake COVID-19 certificates which led to spike in coronavirus cases in the UAE; the reason for the introduction of Rapid Antigen Testing (RDT) on intending travelers from Nigeria to Dubai.

 

The carrier was suspended by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for taking an action which did not sit well with the Presidential Task Force on COVID- 19. Few hours after the suspension, the airline got a reprieve when the suspension was lifted after Emirates backed down.

 

The airline immediately issued a statement pledging its commitment to the lucrative Dubai-Nigeria route and rallied passengers booked on the flights for February 6 and February 7, 2021 as travelers heaved a sigh of relief that they would eventually be airlifted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Tension in Ebonyi riverine community over sale of military boat

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Crisis is brewing in the riverine Ozizza community, Afikpo, in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State over purported sale of a pontoon boat the community allegedly inherited from the military when the state was in Imo State. The pontoon boat was 45 feet in size and was handed over to the people by […]
News

Sallah: Pray for survival of Nigeria’s democracy, Secondus tells Muslims

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has called on Nigerian Muslims to pray for the survival of the nation’s democracy. Secondus, in a message to mark this year’s Eid el Fitri celebration, said Nigerians should reflect on the situations in the country and pray specially for sincere and genuine leadership […]
News Top Stories

NESG: FG prioritising real sector can solve forex challenge

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has disclosed in its 2021 Macroeconomic Outlook report that the only way to contain the country’s foreign exchange challenge is to develop the real sector. NESG, in its report made available to the media, stated that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector was among the largest in Africa, with numerous opportunities. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica