News

UAE National Defence College seeks cultural collaboration with Nigeria

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comments Off on UAE National Defence College seeks cultural collaboration with Nigeria

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has hinted on partnering with Nigeria to develop and promote the culture of both the UAE and Nigeria through a number of cultural activities and exchange programmes. This was disclosed by the head of the delegation from the UAE National Defence College Course 10 during a courtesy visit to the Headquarters of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Abuja where they had a meeting with the Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe and his management team. Speaking, the head of the delegation, Col. Mobarak Mohammed Hassan Al Zaabi, said the visit was part of the curriculum of the college, which provides opportunity for the course participants to undertake a tour of various countries of the world and share cultural ideas and build strong diplomatic ties.

According to him, “The aim of this visit is to conduct research into areas between Nigeria and United Arab Emirates as well as efforts and impacts of Nigerian government on regional and international stability through briefs and interactive sessions.’’ He added that the participants were pleased to visit the home of culture in Nigeria to understudy how the country has been able to co-exist despite her multi-cultural differences. Al Zaabi promised to use the outcome of their visit as bedrock for cultural collaboration between both countries. In his remarks, Runsewe, who is also the President, World Craft Council (WCC) African Region, expressed delight over the visit, which according to him, “will open vistas of cultural exchange and collaboration between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group lauds Bello over foodstuff, cattle dealers settlement

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A South-East socio-cultural group, Ikenga Foundation, has applauded the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for his role in bringing to an end the blockade of food items from the north to the south, as a result of the strike embarked upon by the Amalgamated Union of Food Stuffs and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria. In […]
News

Insecurity: Recall retired military personnel to fight terrorists – Anya

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The founding Chairman, Advisory Board of Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre, organisers of Zik Prize for Leadership and Member of Advisory Board, Obafemi Awolowo Leadership Award, Prof. Anya O. Anya, yesterday called for a recall of all retired military officers as reservists in the military if the country is to win the war against […]
News Top Stories

Edo 2020: Obaseki plans to remove Ize-Iyamu’s campaign posters, APC alleges

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

It’s a lie– Gov’s media aide   The National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19 Governorship election in Edo State, yesterday raised the alarm over alleged move by Governor Godwin Obaseki to destroy and remove all outdoor billboards and campaign posters of the APC and it’s candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyami […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica