UAE National Defence College seeks cultural collaboration with Nigeria

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has hinted on partnering with Nigeria to develop and promote the culture of both the UAE and Nigeria through a number of cultural activities and exchange programmes. This was disclosed by the head of the delegation from the UAE National Defence College Course 10 during a courtesy visit to the Headquarters of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Abuja where they had a meeting with the Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe and his management team. Speaking, the head of the delegation, Col. Mobarak Mohammed Hassan Al Zaabi, said the visit was part of the curriculum of the college, which provides opportunity for the course participants to undertake a tour of various countries of the world and share cultural ideas and build strong diplomatic ties.

According to him, “The aim of this visit is to conduct research into areas between Nigeria and United Arab Emirates as well as efforts and impacts of Nigerian government on regional and international stability through briefs and interactive sessions.’’ He added that the participants were pleased to visit the home of culture in Nigeria to understudy how the country has been able to co-exist despite her multi-cultural differences. Al Zaabi promised to use the outcome of their visit as bedrock for cultural collaboration between both countries. In his remarks, Runsewe, who is also the President, World Craft Council (WCC) African Region, expressed delight over the visit, which according to him, “will open vistas of cultural exchange and collaboration between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.”

Like this: Like Loading...