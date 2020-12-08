UATH: 20 resident doctors tested positive for COVID-19

No fewer than 20 resident doctors at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), have so far been infected with coronavirus.

President, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) chapter, Dr. Abah Robert, made the disclosure during a visit to Anawim Orphanage Home, Gwagwalada, in commemoration of the Association’s annual health week in Abuja.

While clarifying that no life was lost, he said the inclusion of an orphanage visit and school medical outreach in this year’s health week was the doctors’ way of appreciating God for preserving the lives of all members of the association, amidst the risk of exposure to the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

In his words: “We as doctors have also been exposed and infected but we thank God we lost no life within our own community and that is the very much reason why we decided to offer back to God in Thanksgiving by giving back to the community, especially to those who do not have at all.

“I can authoritatively tell you not less than 25 of our members have been exposed to COVID-19 and I can also tell you that not less than 20 were infected.

“Some had a mild infection but for some the level of infection was high that they needed to be admitted. We thank and appreciate God we lost no life, everybody recuperated very well and we have them back.”

Dr. Robert who commended the Federal Government and hospital management’s efforts to ensure provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) for the doctors, however, noted that they were never enough.

He further appealed to the federal Government for an improved remuneration and sponsorship of activities embarked upon by the resident doctors, in order to help provide a smooth and comfortable environment for their training.

