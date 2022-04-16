UAVs as game-changers in fight against insecurity

Twenty days ago, Nigerians were once again painfully reminded of how dire the security situation in the country has become when bandits launched an audacious attack on an Abuja–Kaduna train at Katari, Kaduna State. According to eyewitness accounts, the train was bombed twice before the armed bandits opened fire, leaving nine dead, including Amin Mahmoud, a youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); a medical doctor, Chinelo Megafu Chinelo; Tibile Mosugu, a rising lawyer and son of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and Secretary- General, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Barrister Musa Lawal-Ozigi.

Among those kidnapped included Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Alwan Ali-Hassan, who was later released after allegedly paying a reported N100 million. Sadly, more than 160 others are still with the bandits, who in a chilling video they released stating the reason they freed the managing director of the Bank of Agriculture, threatened to kill the captives if the government does not quickly accede to their demands. “We are the people who abducted some people on a train some days back and you can see them.

This one here (pointing at Mr Hassan) has been begging us to release him and considering his age and also because of the Ramadan fast, we decided to release him to his relatives,” said one of the gun-toting masked gunmen. When asked to speak, the now free Mr Hassan said the government should hasten and meet the demands of the gunmen. “I want you to know that the bandits have sympathised with me considering my age but I also want you to know that I’ve left a lot of people behind (bandits’ camp) and they need urgent help for them to leave this place.

I hope that the government should reach out to the leaders of these people so that they can discuss and have the captives released in time,” Hassan said. A few days after the release of this video, the clearly emboldened terrorists released another one with more of the abducted passengers ‘interviewed’.

In the two minutes, fourteen seconds video clip, passengers took turns to introduce themselves and urge the government to help them by reaching out to the bandits. Incidentally, the Katari train attack took place barely 48 hours after bandits in their numbers, raided the Kaduna Airport, leaving two personnel from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) dead, and several other workers abducted. During the week, more than 100 Nigerians were again killed in attacks in Plateau and Niger states, while an unspecified number of students were abducted from the Zamfara State College of Health Technology, Tsafe on Tuesday night.

These are only the latest in a now too familiar reports of almost daily abductions and criminality that take place in the so-called ‘Giant of Africa’ and which have so far defied all efforts by government and her agencies to get a lid on. Following the Kaduna train attack, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi then dropped a bombshell saying that he warned about possible attacks on the rail line and tracks that could lead to loss of lives and property. “We knew what the problem would be. We knew we needed to have digital security equipment. We applied for it. “Because if we had the equipment, you will see nobody on that track. And I warned that lives will be lost.

“We don’t know how many persons have been kidnapped. And the cost of that equipment is just N3 billion. The cost of what we’ve lost is more than N3 billion.” In as much as the minister might have a point, however, I will like to also argue that rather than limiting the equipment to just the protection of the railway infrastructure, what the nation actually needs, is equipment that will provide security across the length and breadth of Nigeria because nowhere is safe anymore.

This is why I will once again want to ask the question as to why our security services are not deploying the services of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs) more popularly called drones in the fight against the insecurity ravaging the land. Last week, a video trended, which allegedly showed bandits in the bush cooking and displaying their weapons.

The video, which was the recording of a live feed from a drone, was said to have been shot at Ogere, which is in the vicinity of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which was recently in the news after a number of murders and kidnappings occurred on the nation’s busiest road artery. It thus begs the question that if such could be recorded why our security services cannot do the same – pinpoint the location of the bandits, go after them and take them out! I have previously pointed out that one of the main reasons why the scourge is spreading is because the culprits know that the likelihood of them being caught is very remote.

However, should a drone be used to locate the ‘bad guys’ then government agencies can then take the appropriate measures to neutralise them. Of course, once word spreads around that justice are being visited on bandits then it will no longer be business as usual because even they want to live to enjoy the spoils of their nefarious activities. Another advantage of UAVs is that they are more cost-effective than deploying helicopters or fighter jets to patrol highways and railway lines since some of them can stay in the air for hours on end. Also depending on the situation, there are UAVs that carry a variety of offensive weapons that can be used to take out the bandits, which means troops need not be put in harm’s way.

The US military has used them to great effect in taking out a number of high profile terrorists including Anwar al-Awlaki and Abdul Hamid al-Matar who were both senior al-Qaeda leaders. On the other hand, if the non-state actors have already abducted people then the drone can be used to track them while troops or Special Forces can then mount rescue operations. According to a report in a national newspaper last Sunday, more than 700 military personnel have been killed by bandits in the last 18 months, which should further enhance the attraction of the government relying on the capabilities of UAVs to take the fight to the non-state actors.

With just over 12 months to the end of this administration, a serious assault on undesirable elements will go a long way in embellishing their record before the people – which is a good thing especially with the general elections just around the corner! Luckily on Wednesday the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed did say drones will soon be deployed in the fight against insecurity, we can only keep our fingers crossed hoping that this will not go like previous government plans and we will actually see a reduction in criminality in the country.

