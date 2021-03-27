News

UBA America to facilitate investment, trade, says CEO

UBA America, the United States’ subsidiary of Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has pledged its continuous commitment to facilitate trade and investment between North America and the African continent.

Speaking on Thursday from the Bank’s office in New York, the Chief Executive Officer, UBA America, Ms. Sola Yomi-Ajayi, disclosed that the bank’s major focus and strategy is to enable the flow of development capital, in line with its commitment to supporting companies achieve their aims of international trade between both continents. UBA America is the only sub-Saharan African bank licensed to operate a bank in the United States of America (USA). Its parent company, UBA Group, has operations in over 19 African countries and major financial capitals.

The bank has continuously leveraged on its pan-African strength and global connectivity to support African and international businesses. Yomi-Ajayi explained that the bank ramped up its services and invested in necessary technology needed to propel business growth of these organisations.

She said, “At UBA America, we deliver treasury, trade finance, and correspondent banking solutions to a broad range of customers, including Sovereign and central banks; Corporates, Financial institutions, Foundations and Multilateral and development organisations.

“Overtime, we have leveraged our knowledge, capacity, and unique position as part of the international banking group – UBA Plc – as we seek to provide exceptional value to our customers around the world.” With its specific focus on being an enabler of international development organisations, she noted that UBA and indeed UBA America have been working with Corporate entities, financial institutions and development organisations on the continent, across the bank’s footprints, leveraging digital banking solutions to meet their needs.

