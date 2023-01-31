Business

UBA appoints Bawuah first female CEO for Africa operations

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Africa’s global bank, the United Bank for Africa Plc, (UBA), has announced the appointment of Mrs. Abiola Bawuah, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UBA Africa. According to a statement, Bawuah will also join the Group Board as an Executive Director, overseeing the Group’s operations across the African continent, outside Nigeria. UBA operates in 19 African countries beyond Nigeria, in addition to global operations in New York, London, Paris and the UAE. “Bawuah, a Ghanaian national, is the first female CEO of UBA Africa.

Her appointment further demonstrates UBA’s commitment to diversity. The UBA Group Board now includes eight female Directors,” the statement said. Prior to her appointment, Bawuah was Regional CEO, West Africa, supervising the Group’s operations in nine subsidiaries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, and Sierra Leone.

She previously held the role of CEO, UBA Ghana. Speaking on the new appointment, the Group Board Chairman Mr Tony Elumelu said: “Abiola has contributed significantly to the growth of UBA Africa for close to a decade. She brings a wealth of experience in commercial banking, and stakeholder engagement. It also gives me great pleasure that with her appointment, the UBA Group Board has now become a majority female board.” The UBA Group also announced other executive appointments. Chris Ofikulu, who has over two decades of banking experience spanning corporate, commercial, and retail banking, becomes the Regional CEO, UBA West Africa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE extends decline by N45bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained grip on the local bourse following profit taking by investors.   The local bourse recorded eight gainers against 15 losers to sustain downward trend for the fourth consecutive trading session.   Consequently, the All- Share […]
Business

Devon King’s, Foodbay TV announce N2.5m cash prize for street foodz king season 2

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Devon King’s, one of the foremost brands in food giant PZ Wilmar, has announced the renewal of its sponsorship of the ‘Street Foodz Naija’ reality TV show, an initiative of African food and lifestyle channel, Foodbay TV. This announcement was made at a press briefing in Lagos to mark the commencement of the second season […]
Business

NBS: Oil sector contributed 5.66% to Nigeria’s GDP in Q3’22

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The oil sector contributed 5.66 per cent to Nigeria’s total real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Q3’22, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in the Nigerian GDP report for Q3’22, released on Thursday. This shows a reduction as the oil sector contributed 7.49 per cent in the corresponding period of 2021 and 6.33 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica