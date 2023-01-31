UBA appoints Bawuah first female CEO for Africa operations

Africa’s global bank, the United Bank for Africa Plc, (UBA), has announced the appointment of Mrs. Abiola Bawuah, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UBA Africa. According to a statement, Bawuah will also join the Group Board as an Executive Director, overseeing the Group’s operations across the African continent, outside Nigeria. UBA operates in 19 African countries beyond Nigeria, in addition to global operations in New York, London, Paris and the UAE. “Bawuah, a Ghanaian national, is the first female CEO of UBA Africa.

Her appointment further demonstrates UBA’s commitment to diversity. The UBA Group Board now includes eight female Directors,” the statement said. Prior to her appointment, Bawuah was Regional CEO, West Africa, supervising the Group’s operations in nine subsidiaries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, and Sierra Leone.

She previously held the role of CEO, UBA Ghana. Speaking on the new appointment, the Group Board Chairman Mr Tony Elumelu said: “Abiola has contributed significantly to the growth of UBA Africa for close to a decade. She brings a wealth of experience in commercial banking, and stakeholder engagement. It also gives me great pleasure that with her appointment, the UBA Group Board has now become a majority female board.” The UBA Group also announced other executive appointments. Chris Ofikulu, who has over two decades of banking experience spanning corporate, commercial, and retail banking, becomes the Regional CEO, UBA West Africa.

