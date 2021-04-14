UBA Business Series to boost SMEs with growth strategies

Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, will today hold the next edition of its UBA Business Series, “as part of its commitment to support the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) on the continent. According to statement by the lender:

“The UBA Business Series, which is a monthly event, is an MSME workshop as well as a capacity building initiative of the bank where business leaders and professionals share well-researched insights on best practices for running successful businesses, especially in the face of the difficult operating environment that dominates the African business landscape. “Through this initiative, UBA has been assisting with essential tips to help businesses re-examine their models and strategies and ensure that they stay afloat.”

It further gave the topic for this year’s edition of the series as “Managing Performance for Business Growth,” and it will be held via Microsoft Teams, adding that the Managing Director, Secure ID Limited, Mrs Kofo Akinkugbe, would be sharing useful tips and insights on the key strategies of performance management to boost business growth.

