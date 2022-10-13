UBA customers win big in bumper draws

Africa’s Global Bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has again rewarded its loyal customers in the just concluded UBA Bumper draws, doling out millions in cash prizes. The virtual draw was witnessed by relevant regulators including representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC). Twenty lucky bumper customers won N100,000 each, another customer won N500,000; while two lucky star winners got N1.2m and N2m cash prize. Austin Akeju, a UBA Bumper account holder, emerged the winner of the star prize of N2m; while Abigail Ijeoma Ogbuehi and Sunday Okpaka, smiled home with N500,000 and N1.2m cash prize respectively.

Winners of the N100,000 cash prizes are: Jesulayomi Dorcas Akintomide, Maryam Salisu, Ahmad Salisu, Fatimo Adeife, Imam Imam, kunle Aremu Micheal, Abdurrazak Abdulhamid, Eniye Ebi Ikisa, Fatima Muhammed, Mulikatu Dupe Saka, Amarachi Angela Nwanegbo and Onyinyechi Esther Nwafor. Others are Emmanuel Ajiga Ogo, Ejiro Fidelia Oseya, Progress Osozebhueghele, Philip Domozu, Daniel Ornguga Ojume, Arinze Daniel Offorbuike, Benedict Ifeanyichukwu Ononye and Chinecherem Emelda Enuka. When contacted over the phone, one of the winners Austin Akeju, expressed gratitude to the bank for the cash prize, adding that he was very excited, “I am very happy, thank you UBA for this amazing gift,” he said. UBA’s Head, Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, who congratulated all the winners after the draw, said that “For several months, the bank has been all about putting smiles on the faces of its customers, while encouraging them to cultivate the culture of savings. Over the years, we have constantly given away huge cash prizes as reward to our customers, with the aim of appreciating our customers who believe in us and have trusted the bank with their funds.”

