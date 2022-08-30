Business

UBA defends late half-year report

United Bank for Africa Plc has given reasons for its delay in publishing the 2022 Half Year Audited Financial Statements. In a notification signed by Bili A. Odum, the Group Company Secretary to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), it said:

“This is to notify the NGX and our shareholders and the general public that the 2022 Half-Year Financial Statements and Reports for the period ended June 30, 2022, submitted to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is undergoing the required  review and approval process. Consequently, the bank is yet to submit its Audited Financial Statements to the NGX.”

It stated that the Audited Financial Statements will be published upon receipt of CBN’s approval, which is expected to be ready before Friday, September 9, 2022.

 

“In continuing compliance with the post listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited for quoted companies, United Bank for Africa Plc hereby declares that the closed period for trading in the bank’s shares would subsist in respect of the 2022 HalfYear Financial Statements and Reports for the period ended June 30, 2022,” it stated.

“Accordingly, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employee with sensitive information, adviser and consultant of the bank and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the Securities (Shares and Bonds) of the bank until 24 hours after the release of the 2022 Half-Year Financial Statements and Reports for the period ended June 30, 2022, to the Nigerian Exchange Limited,” it noted

 

Business

NGO, NASS mull 10% annual budget allocation to agric

Posted on Author Our Reporters

To ensure Nigeria allocates 10 per cent annual budget to agriculture, an international non-governmental organisation, ActionAid, has disclosed its partnership with the National Assembly to guarantee that the country meets its commitment to the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP). The Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Mrs Ene Obi, stated this at the National Parliamentary Briefing […]
Business

Diaspora remittances as CBN joker for naira stabilization

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Nigeria accounts for a substantial portion of migrant’s remittance flows to Sub-Saharan Africa. Alternatively, known Diaspora funds remittance, these funds by Nigerians living and working overseas play an important role in development of Nigeria economy.   At the level of an individual, the person who receives fund cash in Nigeria could use it to enhance […]
Business

Okumu: Spotify’ll provide digital music with low data

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Phiona Okumu is the Head of Music, sub-Saharan Africa at Spotify, a global online audio streaming subscription service. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, she speaks on the company’s launch in Nigeria and its plans for the market. Excerpts: Spotify is new to Nigeria. How has the journey been since your launch? It has been […]

