UBA defends late half-year report

United Bank for Africa Plc has given reasons for its delay in publishing the 2022 Half Year Audited Financial Statements. In a notification signed by Bili A. Odum, the Group Company Secretary to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), it said:

“This is to notify the NGX and our shareholders and the general public that the 2022 Half-Year Financial Statements and Reports for the period ended June 30, 2022, submitted to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is undergoing the required review and approval process. Consequently, the bank is yet to submit its Audited Financial Statements to the NGX.”

It stated that the Audited Financial Statements will be published upon receipt of CBN’s approval, which is expected to be ready before Friday, September 9, 2022.

“In continuing compliance with the post listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited for quoted companies, United Bank for Africa Plc hereby declares that the closed period for trading in the bank’s shares would subsist in respect of the 2022 HalfYear Financial Statements and Reports for the period ended June 30, 2022,” it stated.

“Accordingly, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employee with sensitive information, adviser and consultant of the bank and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the Securities (Shares and Bonds) of the bank until 24 hours after the release of the 2022 Half-Year Financial Statements and Reports for the period ended June 30, 2022, to the Nigerian Exchange Limited,” it noted

