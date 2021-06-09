Business

UBA expands Ghana operations

Posted on

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana Limited has opened a new business office in Kumasi as part of its plans to reach the unbanked. The new branch brings the number of branches in the country to 28, with six in Kumasi, with an additional plan to unveil another in the Central Region by the close of the month. Speaking at the new Business Office opening, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Olalekan Balogun, said the bank was deepening its footprints locally and globally. According to him, the new branch, for instance, provides an opportunity for traders who travel to other African countries for business to be able to access banking services without necessarily carrying along with bulk cash.

This will further position the bank to bring its services closer to existing and potential customers. Balogun noted that despite the devastating impact of Covid- 19, Ghana remains one of the few countries that have remained resilient and can withstand shocks accompanying the pandemic.

“So, we still have a belief that the economy is going to continue improving. As an African bank, UBA provides platforms and systems which facilitate trade among Africans through a wide array of products and services offered by all branches,” he said.

