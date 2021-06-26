Uba, former senator, elected guber candidate of Anambra PDP faction

Ugochukwu Uba, a former senator representing Anambra south senatorial zone, has won the primary election organised by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra.

Uba, a member of the senate from 2003 to 2007, secured 275 votes to beat other aspirants at the primary election which held at the University of St. Paul, Awka, capital of the state.

His closest challengers; Godwin Ezeemo polled 114 votes to come second, while Uche Ekwunife, a senator, scored 56 votes to place third.

Anambra PDP has been enmeshed in internal wrangling of late, leading to the emergence of two factions of the party.

Recently, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sacked the party’s executive council at the state and LGAs levels.

On June 9, the court dismissed three applications filed by the national office of the PDP and two others for a stay of judgement pending the determination of the appeal.

The court also directed the party to use the November 2017 delegates in conducting its governorship primary election.

On Friday, the national leadership of the PDP dissolved all its executives in Anambra and directed its south-east zonal caretaker committee to oversee the management of the chapter.

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it will comply with the judgement of the high court on the sacking of the executives.

The other PDP faction in the state is holding its primary election at the Dora Akunyili Development Centre.

Philip Shuaibu, deputy governor of Edo, had earlier announced the withdrawal of Tony Nwoye and Emeka Etiaba from the race.

