Politics

Uba, former senator, elected guber candidate of Anambra PDP faction

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ugochukwu Uba, a former senator representing Anambra south senatorial zone, has won the primary election organised by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra.
Uba, a member of the senate from 2003 to 2007, secured 275 votes to beat other aspirants at the primary election which held at the University of St. Paul, Awka, capital of the state.
His closest challengers; Godwin Ezeemo polled 114 votes to come second, while Uche Ekwunife, a senator, scored 56 votes to place third.
Anambra PDP has been enmeshed in internal wrangling of late, leading to the emergence of two factions of the party.
Recently, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sacked the party’s executive council at the state and LGAs levels.
On June 9, the court dismissed three applications filed by the national office of the PDP and two others for a stay of judgement pending the determination of the appeal.
The court also directed the party to use the November 2017 delegates in conducting its governorship primary election.
On Friday, the national leadership of the PDP dissolved all its executives in Anambra and directed its south-east zonal caretaker committee to oversee the management of the chapter.
Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it will comply with the judgement of the high court on the sacking of the executives.
The other PDP faction in the state is holding its primary election at the Dora Akunyili Development Centre.
Philip Shuaibu, deputy governor of Edo, had earlier announced the withdrawal of Tony Nwoye and Emeka Etiaba from the race.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

2021 budget: Another promise delivered by Buhari, says BMO

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has again shown his commitment to due process and fiscal responsibility by sticking with the January-December budget cycle he restored. The group, in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, said that the current National Assembly also deserves praises […]
Politics

Consensus candidacy bad for Ohanaeze, says Alozie

Posted on Author Ola James

A United States-based Nigerian public commentator, Chief Alozie Alozie has explained why a consensus candidate is bad for the Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze ahead of its election this month. Alozie, who is also the Director General Atiku Campaign Stream, frowned at the recent moves to present a consensus candidate from Imo State to lead Ohanaeze […]
Politics

Senate’s expectations from Service Chiefs

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID captures expectations and reactions of Senators on the recent appointments of new Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari The appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, elicited reactions from diverse segments of the nation’s population. Stakeholders from the political circle, professionals in various areas of human endeavour, public affairs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica