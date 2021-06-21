UBA Foundation celebrates Int’l day of African Child

UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, on Wednesday, joined the rest of the world to celebrate African children in the 2021 edition of the International Day of the African Child.

June 16 every year has been set aside by the United Nations as the International Day of the African Child to celebrate children in Africa and to recognise the courage of students who marched for their right to better education in Soweto, South Africa.

In a statement, UBA said that that through its Foundation, it commemorated the special day, by donating thousands of books and learning materials to various schools, libraries, hospitals and orphanages in Nigeria and across Africa, adding that the Foundation’s effort is to encourage a healthy reading culture amongst African children.

The Managing Director/ CEO, UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, visited and presented books to the Ignite Africa Leadership Foundation an organisation committed to help the African Youth learn and develop reading skills through several laudable initiatives. Located in the heart of Lagos in Ikeja, the library hosts numerous book clubs, poetry sessions and creative writing competitions for African youth. They also spearhead an initiative to offer book clubs in public schools in Lagos and Rivers states. Speaking during the presentation, Atta explained that the UBA Foundation remains passionate about its three key pillars of Education, Empowerment and Environment.

She also noted that the bank, through its foundation, recognises the huge role that education and indeed a good reading culture play in the lives of the youth, reason why the bank donates books and learning materials to children across the continent.

Atta, who is also UBA’s Group Head, Corporate Communications, said: “As a pan-African institution, we believe that the future of Africa lies in her youth and for this reason, UBA Foundation is actively involved in facilitating educational projects and bridging the literacy-wide gap on a pan-African scale, and is helping to rekindle the dwindling reading and literacy culture amongst African youths as they pursue their education.

“We typically commemorate this day with a group-wide ‘Read Africa initiative, but COVID-19 has challenged us to take on a new perspective which is why we are here today. I will like you to know that this gesture is also being replicated by the bank across Nigeria and in Africa,” she explained

