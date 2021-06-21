Business

UBA Foundation celebrates Int’l day of African Child

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, on Wednesday, joined the rest of the world to celebrate African children in the 2021 edition of the International Day of the African Child.

 

June 16 every year has been set aside by the United Nations as the International Day of the African Child to celebrate children in Africa and to recognise the courage of students who marched for their right to better education in Soweto, South Africa.

 

In a statement, UBA said that that through its Foundation, it commemorated the special day, by donating thousands of books and learning materials to various schools, libraries, hospitals and orphanages in Nigeria and across Africa, adding that the Foundation’s effort is to encourage a healthy reading culture amongst African children.

 

The Managing Director/ CEO, UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, visited and presented books to the Ignite Africa Leadership Foundation an organisation committed to help the African Youth learn and develop reading skills through several laudable initiatives. Located in the heart of Lagos in Ikeja, the library hosts numerous book clubs, poetry sessions and creative writing competitions for African youth. They also spearhead an initiative to offer book clubs in public schools in Lagos and Rivers states. Speaking during the presentation, Atta explained that the UBA Foundation remains passionate about its three key pillars of Education, Empowerment and Environment.

 

She also noted that the bank, through its foundation, recognises the huge role that education and indeed a good reading culture play in the lives of the youth, reason why the bank donates books and learning materials to children across the continent.

 

Atta, who is also UBA’s Group Head, Corporate Communications, said: “As a pan-African institution, we believe that the future of Africa lies in her youth and for this reason, UBA Foundation is actively involved in facilitating educational projects and bridging the literacy-wide gap on a pan-African scale, and is helping to rekindle the dwindling reading and literacy culture amongst African youths as they pursue their education.

 

“We typically commemorate this day with a group-wide ‘Read Africa initiative, but COVID-19 has challenged us to take on a new perspective which is why we are here today. I will like you to know that this gesture is also being replicated by the bank across Nigeria and in Africa,” she explained

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

#EndSARS: Terminal operators decry attack on NPA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) has condemned the looting and burning of the headquarters building and properties of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) at Marina, Lagos. Chairman of the association, Princess Vicky Haastrup, conveyed the sympathy of all STOAN members to the board, management and staff of the authority over the incident. The […]
Business

5G: Low 4G adoption casts doubts on new technology

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

●Telcos yet to recoup investments, says GSMA Despite a successful trial conducted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in 2019, the race for 5G deployment may be far from beginning for telecommunications operators in Nigeria. According to the global body of mobile network operators, GSMA, telcos in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa are still struggling to […]
Business

COVID-19 leads to massive income losses

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The devastating losses in working hours caused by the COVID-19 outbreak have brought a “massive” drop in labour income for workers around the world, says the International Labour Organization (ILO) in its latest assessment of the effects of the pandemic on the world of work. Global labour income is estimated to have declined by 10.7 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica