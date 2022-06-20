News

UBA Foundation celebrates Int’l Day of the African Child

The UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, on Thursday, joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Day of the African Child.

 

The day which had been set aside by the United Nations to celebrate children in Africa, recognises the courage of students who marched for their right to better education in Soweto South Africa, and is marked annually on June 16.

 

In commemoration of the 2022 International Day of the African Child, UBA Foundation held reading sessions for school children across the African continent and donated thousands of books in a special “Read Africa” initiative. The Foundation visited schools and orphanages across Africa donating thousands of books, school bags, food and other gifts, stressing the importance of education and the expansion of knowledge.

 

In a statement, UBA Foundation said the Read Africa initiative was founded almost two decades ago with a purpose of ensuring that African school children continue to read as they further their education, adding that the initiative also supports African authors in different languages (English, French, Portuguese, Swahili) through the selection and purchase of books by African authors from different countries on the continent.

 

At one of the reading sessions which was held at the Joef Dynamic College, Obalende, Lagos, the Foundation, led by its Managing Director/CEO, Bola Atta, talked to the school children about topics ranging from financial literacy and the importance of imbibing a good reading culture to developing business acumen and following through passionately.

 

