UBA Foundation invites entries for 2020 National Essay Competition

UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc., has commenced the 2020 edition of its annual National Essay Competition in Nigeria with a call for entries.

In a statement, the lender said the National Essay Competition (NEC) is part of its Foundation’s education initiative which is aimed at promoting the reading culture and encouraging healthy and intellectual competition amongst secondary school students in Nigeria and across Africa.

According to the statement, this year’s edition, which is the 10th since inception, has been modified to ensure ease of access and increased participation of senior secondary school students from the comfort of their homes through the introduction of a digital submission portal.

It further said that, owing to the effects the COVID- 19 pandemic has had on lives and incomes across board, the Foundation has increased the prize money for the 2020 edition of the NEC by 33 per cent, with the first prize winner now guaranteed to receive an educational grant of N2.5 million, up from N2 million in 2019. Also, the second and third prize winners will now receive N2 million and N1.5 million educational grants respectively, from N1.5 million and N1 million which were awarded in the previous year’s competition.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, UBA Foundation, Mrs. Bola Atta, with the newly introduced digital submission portal, more students in secondary schools across the country will have the opportunity to scan and send in their entries and compete to win educational grants for study at any university of their choice on the African continent.

She said: “As a Foundation, which is the CSR arm of UBA – a fully digitalised bank, we are driven by the mantra to always innovate and adapt to our constantly changing environment.” Atta explained that the choice of topic for this year’s edition is one that helps promote creative and analytical thinking in students whilst helping them become problem solvers. The essay topic selected is,

“Do you think that the lockdown during the COVID- 19 pandemic was an essential measure in spite of the hardship it has brought economically? What would you have done differently and why?”

Like this: Like Loading...