UBA gifts customers new internet banking at Valentine’s Day

Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to launch the new internet banking, tagged ‘Made for Love’ in time for the Valentine season which is widely celebrated all over the world as the season of love. The newly upgraded internet banking has been fully equipped to provide a new digital experience to customers as the bank has invested in cutting edge technology to achieve this with attention to the smallest detail. UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Uzoka, who gave insight on the new internet banking system, explained that as always, UBA remains committed towards prioritising customers.

He added that this was why the bank has gone the extra mile in conceptualising an outstanding service, with countless benefits and features designed to give its esteemed customers increased control and accessibility to carry out their transactions with ease. As a key part of the new features, he said the application has been loaded with security elements to protect all financial transactions on the bank’s platform and is securely focused on the ultimate customer experience.

Speaking specifically about the internet banking payment system, the GMD explained that it is the best in its class and was designed with multiple-factor authentication security features, which makes it extremely difficult to hack. He, however, advised customers not to divulge personal information to third parties, in order to keep the line of transaction fully protected on the part of the customer.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...