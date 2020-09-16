Business

UBA holds workshop for MSMEs

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is today holding another edition of its quarterly UBA Business Series to support the growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and equip them with the necessary tools to succeed, the lender has announced. According to a press release, “the UBA Business Series, which is held quarterly, is an MSME workshop and a capacity building initiative where leading business leaders share insights on best practices for running successful businesses in the face of huge economic challenges.

“The outbreak of the COVID- 19 presented a huge challenge to many entrepreneurs and to help mitigate potential losses, UBA through its business series has been providing businesses with essential tips that would help re-evaluate their models and strategies as they wade through these uncertain times.”

It said the series titled, “Brand Positioning and Marketing for Businesses Post COVID 19,” would hold via Microsoft Teams and will feature Managing Director, Nitro 121, Mr Lampe Omoyele, a brand management professional, who will give business leaders and upcoming entrepreneurs tips on the best ways to ensure their businesses survive especially in the wake of the pandemic.

UBA’s Group Head, Consumer and Retail Banking, Jude Anele, who spoke ahead of the workshop, said with his vast experience in brand management, Omoyele will point small business owners in the direction needed to galvanise their brands and position it in such a way as to attract the right customers. Anele pointed out UBA’s unending commitment and deep passion to help small businesses, which according to him, remains the engine of any developing economy.

“We are well aware that small businesses are the backbone of the economy in every country. In many climes, businesses with fewer than 100 employees account for 98.2 per cent of all businesses. This no doubt aptly captures the importance of SMEs to a thriving economy which is why UBA is committed to seeing them flourish,” he said.

