UBA launches banking operations in DIFC, Dubai

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The United Bank for Africa (UBA), Africa’s global bank, has extended its operations to the United Arab Emirates with the official launch of its new branch at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). According to a press release, UBA Plc. (DIFC Branch) will operate under the Category 4 license and will be regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the financial regulatory agency of the special economic zone, the DIFC. The UBA branch in the DIFC will service corporate and financial institutions and customers across the Middle East with a core focus on correspondent banking, relationship management and advisory services. “Through this new expansion, the UBA Group will be able to harness opportunities in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprise of 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and a nominal GDP of $7.7 trillion and thereby, reinforce its strong franchise as Africa’s Global Bank, facilitating trade and capital flows between Africa and the rest of the world,” the statement said. Speaking during the launch of the new subsidiary in Dubai on Thursday, the Chairman, UBA Group, Mr. Tony Elumelu, explained that with the Group’s foray into the Gulf Region, UBA continues to focus on its strategic intent to lead the way when it comes to doing business in Africa. He said: “Collaborating with our franchises in 20 African countries and the major financial centres of London, New York and Paris, UBA (DIFC Branch) will facilitate the financing of trade transactions between the Middle East and Africa, enabling trade finance and investments.” UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, who also spoke at the event, said: “Today, we are formally on four continents across the globe, operating in 24 countries, serving over 35 million customers and still growing.” On his part, the CEO, UBA(DFIC), Mr. Vikrant Bhansali, said: “Trade, commerce and Investments in Africa is expanding in the Gulf Region and Asia. Leveraging the presence of UBA Group in global financial centres, UBA (DFIC) will enhance the ability of the group to facilitate access of Gulf investors and banks to African markets. We will finance trade, facilitate commerce and help grow investment in Africa, across all sectors.” Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “UBA(DFIC) attests to the strong relationship between Dubai and Africa. It is a beautiful start as we are looking forward to achieving more interaction, channelling more trade and investments into Africa, and with UBA DIFC, we are closer to achieving our objectives. DIFC will continue to seek partnerships that will deliver winning relationships as we have just witnessed with UBA Group.

 

