UBA launches innovative experience centre in Abuja

Africa’s Global Bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched a modern and future-forward Experience Centre in Abuja, according to a press release. The statement said that the new UBA Experience Centre, which was commissioned on August 14, 2022, is situated at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, and is a one-stop-shop which will provide guests and visitors with a first-class experience of the banks’ offerings across various channels and touchpoints. UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, commissioned the Experience centre during the annual Group Chairman’s Forum which was attended by the Bank’s executive management team in Abuja.

Mr Elumelu explained that as always, the bank has been consistent in introducing numerous innovative products and services with customer satisfaction in mind. “UBA has invested significantly in cutting edge technology in a bid to boost its overall services to customers and meeting their needs at every touch point. The UBA Experience Centre is a further demonstration of the bank’s unalloyed commitment to ensuring premium services as well as reaffirming its customer focused culture globally,” Elumelu said

