Business

UBA launches innovative experience centre in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa’s Global Bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched a modern and future-forward Experience Centre in Abuja, according to a press release. The statement said that the new UBA Experience Centre, which was commissioned on August 14, 2022, is situated at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, and is a one-stop-shop which will provide guests and visitors with a first-class experience of the banks’ offerings across various channels and touchpoints. UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, commissioned the Experience centre during the annual Group Chairman’s Forum which was attended by the Bank’s executive management team in Abuja.

Mr Elumelu explained that as always, the bank has been consistent in introducing numerous innovative products and services with customer satisfaction in mind. “UBA has invested significantly in cutting edge technology in a bid to boost its overall services to customers and meeting their needs at every touch point. The UBA Experience Centre is a further demonstration of the bank’s unalloyed commitment to ensuring premium services as well as reaffirming its customer focused culture globally,” Elumelu said

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Forex scarcity persists amid clampdown on speculators

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

With the economic activity in the country rebounding, following the gradual lifting of coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions, the acute foreign exchange shortage in the country seems to be getting worse, even as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intensifies its clampdown on suspected speculators, findings by New Telegraph show. Although the naira appears to have stabilised […]
Business

Coronavirus, low oil prices triggering dollar shortage in Nigeria—Experts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as naira sells at N455/$ on parallel market     W ith the fall in the price of oil in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Nigerian economy is being caught in the cross-hairs. Essentially, with oil being Nigeria’s biggest export, contributing 60 per cent of the economy and 90 per […]
Business

Lagos pays N2bn insurance premium

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government yesterday said it had paid N2billion to cater for the insurance assets of the state civil servants in the last eight months.   The Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, who disclosed this, said the premium payment covered life and non-life insurance schemes for about 73,000 public servants. Briefing journalists on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica