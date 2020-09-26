UBA launches new online entertainment platform, ‘RED Radio’

Pan- African financial institution, United Bank for Africa, (UBA Plc), has inaugurated its dynamic and creative online radio channel – RED Radio. RED Radio, powered by UBA, is a lifestyle web platform that has been set up to inform, educate, entertain and bring to the fore, the best of Africa. Much like its sister platform, REDTV, RED Radio is expected to showcase the best in lifestyle, entertainment, music, news, comedy and fashion. Speaking on the launch the radio, Group Chairman of UBA, Tony O. Elumelu, applauded the creative initiative, emphasising that UBA is a financial institution always ready to support creativity and entrepreneurship.

The 2020 Time 100 most influential person in the world, who has committed $100 million to empowering young entrepreneurs across Africa, said about RED Radio: “Creativity and innovation are a powerful combination and every detail in an art piece is important and meaningful. This applies to growing businesses and budding entrepreneurs. You will encounter challenges, like I did, but each experience is a lesson that brings you closer to your goal. That is the beauty of creativity.”

