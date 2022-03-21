UBA partners Cellulant on payment services in 19 African markets

Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, and leading Pan-African payments company, Cellulant, have announced a partnership that will extend payment services for merchants and consumers across 19 key African countries in which UBA operates, the lender said in a statement last week.

According to the statement, the countries include, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Liberia, Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Senegal.

The statement said: “This network represents one of the primary tools in bringing together Africa’s fragmented payments ecosystem, ensuring Cellulant’s Payment Gateway, Tingg, is available to a vast number of merchants and consumers in each of these markets Already over $10bn in gross value payments are processed by Cellulant across the shared markets – and this partnership has the scope to expand the numbers significantly.”

Commenting on the partnership, Group CEO at Cellulant, Akshay Grover, said: “We are delighted to welcome the United Bank for Africa as a new banking partner. As the payments landscape in Africa continues to evolve, we believe that FinTech’s and banks need to have a deeper collaboration in expanding opportunities that will help ease payments & collections for businesses and their consumers across all sectors of the economy.

“The partnership with UBA extends our unparalleled reach across the continent and gives merchants and consumers in our shared network the opportunity to enjoy streamlined digital payments services directly through their bank.”

Also, speaking on the partnership, Group Deputy Managing Director, United Bank for Africa, Oliver Alawuba, said: “We are happy to welcome Cellulant to Nigeria for this MoU signing and most importantly into UBA’s expansive landscape. UBA is ready we are indeed set to dominate the entire digital banking space in Africa.”

